Study at Home
Search

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2020: Apply for 1800+ SGPGIMS Lucknow, ESIC Faridabad, NHM Satara, UPSC and OPSC

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 24 August 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Aug 24, 2020 14:07 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 August 2020 for 1800+ more than vacancies in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow, ESIC Medical College Faridabad, National Health Mission (NHM) Satara, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana

Post Name: SR, JR and Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 103

Last Date: 28 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Posts

Vacancies: 209

Last Date: 07 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Zilla Arogya Society, Satara

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 552

Last Date: 27 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Post Name: Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 825

Last Date: 17 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Related Stories