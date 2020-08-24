Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2020: Apply for 1800+ SGPGIMS Lucknow, ESIC Faridabad, NHM Satara, UPSC and OPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 August 2020 for 1800+ more than vacancies in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow, ESIC Medical College Faridabad, National Health Mission (NHM) Satara, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana
Post Name: SR, JR and Tutor Posts
Vacancies: 103
Last Date: 28 August 2020
4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Posts
Vacancies: 209
Last Date: 07 September 2020
3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Zilla Arogya Society, Satara
Post Name: Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 552
Last Date: 27 August 2020
1. Organization: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow
Post Name: Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts
Vacancies: 825
Last Date: 17 September 2020