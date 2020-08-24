Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 August 2020: Apply for 1800+ SGPGIMS Lucknow, ESIC Faridabad, NHM Satara, UPSC and OPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 August 2020 for 1800+ more than vacancies in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow, ESIC Medical College Faridabad, National Health Mission (NHM) Satara, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, Haryana

Post Name: SR, JR and Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 103

Last Date: 28 August 2020

4. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Posts

Vacancies: 209

Last Date: 07 September 2020

3. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Zilla Arogya Society, Satara

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Servant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 552

Last Date: 27 August 2020

1. Organization: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Post Name: Sister, Driver, Technician and Other Posts

Vacancies: 825

Last Date: 17 September 2020