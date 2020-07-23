TS LAWCET 2020: Osmania University is responsible for conducting TS LAWCET 2020 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law courses in the state of Telangana are required to appear for TS LAWCET 2020. TS LAWCET is conducted annually for admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the law colleges of the state. Candidates will be required to appear for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test in the online mode. Candidates who qualify in TS LAWCET 2020 will be eligible to attend the centralised selection process conducted by TSCHE. Based on their rank in the merit list and their preferences, candidates who qualify TS LAWCET 2020 will be allotted seats. For complete information about TS LAWCET 2020, including registration, admit card, entrance exam, result, selection process, etc., candidates are advised to read the article below.

TS LAWCET 2020 - Overview

A brief overview of the Telangana State Law Entrance Test has been provided for the candidates below.

Particulars Details Name of the Examination Telangana State Law Common Eligibility Test Conducting body Osmania University, on be Courses Offered 3-Year LLB and 5-Year LLB Level of Exam State level Medium of Exam English, Telugu, Urdu Frequency Once in a year Mode of Examination Online

TS LAWCET 2020 Important Dates

The conducting body has released the important dates of TS LAWCET 2020. Candidates can refer to the table below for TS LAWCET important dates 2020.

Events Dates TS LAWCET 2020 Registration Starts 6th March 2020 TS LAWCET Registration 2020 Last Date without late fees 10th June 2020 TS LAWCET 2020 Registration with late fee of Rs. 500 20th June 2020 TS LAWCET registration 2020 with late fee of Rs. 1000 27th June 2020 TS LAWCET 2020 Registration with late fee of Rs. 2000 30th June 2020 TS LAWCET Registration 2020 with late fee of Rs. 4000 25th July 2020 TS LAWCET 2020 Application Correction window 20th - 30th June 2020 TS LAWCET Admit Card 2020 To be notified TS LAWCET 2020 To be notified TS LAWCET 2020 provisional answer key To be notified Last date to raise objections against provisional key To be notified TS LAWCET final answer key 2020 To be notified TS LAWCET 2020 result To be notified TS LAWCET Selection Process 2020 To be notified

TS LALWCET 2020 - Details

Candidates appearing for TS LAWCET 2020 can refer below for complete details about the entrance exam and admission procedure.

TS LAWCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The conducting body has defined the TS LAWCET eligibility criteria for both the 3-Year and the 5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates seeking admission to law courses through TS LAWCET 2020 must ensure that they fill the required eligibility criteria which has been described below.

Candidate appearing in TS LAWCET 2020 for 5-Year LLB are required to have completed in (10+2) pattern from any recognized board or university with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in aggregate (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category)..

For AP LAWCET 2020 3-year LLB, candidates are required to have passed the qualifying exam in 10+2+3 pattern with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (42% for candidates belonging to OBC category, 40% for candidates from SC/ST category).

TS LAWCET 2020 Registration

The registration process for TS LAWCET 2020 has been conducted by Osmania University, on behalf of TSCHE in the online mode. Candidates are required to complete the registration process for TS LAWCET 2020 in the online mode itself. It is important for candidates to have completed all the steps of TS LAWCET 2020 registration, including filling the details in the application form, uploading digital copies of required documents and paying the registration fee. The conducting body will consider only those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process and their application form is complete in all aspects.

TS LAWCET 2020 Admit Card

The conducting body will issue admit card of TS LAWCET 2020 for candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance test. The TS LAWCET 2020 admit cards for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses will be released separately. The admit card of TS LAWCET 2020 will be released in the online mode. Candidates will be required to download the TS LAWCET 2020 admit card by visiting their registration portal on the official website ad entering their registration credentials. Candidates must also carefully preserve the TS LAWCET admit card 2020 as it is required in the later stages of admission process as well.

TS LAWCET 2020 Syllabus

The syllabus of TS LAWCET 2020 is crucial for candidates appearing in the entrance test. Candidates must be familiar with the TS LAWCET syllabus 2020 as it will help them to have an idea about the range of topics from questions will be asked in the exam. Moreover, TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus will also help the candidates build a well-defined preparation strategy for the exam.

TS LAWCET 2020 Mock Test

The conducting body has also provided TS LAWCET mock test 2020 for the 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB entrance test. Candidates must practice the TS LAWCET 2020 mock tests to understand how to take an online exam. Also, mock test of TS LAWCET 2020 will provide the candidates with a sense of time management which is very much required on the actual exam day. Candidates will also be able to understand how the questions will be asked in the entrance by attempting TS LAWCET 2020 mock test.

TS LAWCET 2020 Exam Pattern

The cexam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020 has been prescribed by the conducting body. The TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern is the same for the 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB entrance test. Candidates will be required to attempt 120 questions in 90 minutes as per the TS LAWCET exam pattern 2020. While there is no negative marking, every correct answer will fetch +1 mark , every incorrect answer/unanswered question will fetch 0 marks.

TS LAWCET 2020 Answer Key

After the entrance test is conducted, OU will release the provisional TS LAWCET 2020 answer key. Candidates who appear for the entrance test will be able to download their answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 by visiting the official website and entering their login credentials. The TS LAWCET 2020 answer can be utilised by the candidates to check their answers. Candidates will also be able to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of TS LAWCET 2020. Based on the objections received, the conducting body will release the TS LAWCET 2020 final answer key before the declaration of the result. The answer key of TS LAWCET 2020 can help candidates estimate their scores in the entrance test as well as their chances of qualifying in the same.

TS LAWCET 2020 Result

The TSCHE will release the result of TS LAWCET 2020 in the online mode. Candidates who appear in the undergraduate law entrance test will be required to download their TS LAWCET result 2020 by visiting the official website and entering their registration credentials. TS LAWCET 2020 result will be released as score card which will contain the merit score obtained, merit rank (category rank and overall rank) obtained by the candidate along with his/her qualifying status. TS LAWCET result 2020 will be released for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses separately. Candidates who will qualify the entrance test will be included in the TS LAWCET 2020 result merit list and they will be eligible to participate in the selection process for admission.

TS LAWCET 2020 Selection Process

Post the declaration of the results for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB course, candidates who are found eligible according to the merit list will be required to participate in the TS LAWCET selection process 2020. The TS LAWCET 2020 selection process consists of candidates requiring to participate in the online counselling and seat allotment by the authorities. Seats will be allotted to he candidates during the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020 on the basis of order of merit or merit rank cum preference as well as availability of seats. Candidates who are allotted seats in the TS LAWCET 2020 selection process will be required to visit the allotted college and complete the admission formalities.