UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020-21 National Fellowship: Result Declared for NFOBC/NFSC/MANF Minority Students (Download PDF)

UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020-21 National Fellowship Result Declared: Candidates who have applied for Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) & Scheduled Caste (NFSC) and have qualified UGC NET & CSIR NET June 2020 Exam can download the result from here!

UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020-21 National Fellowship Result Declared: As per the latest notification released by UGC, it has released the result of national fellowship under the scheme of 'Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) for Minority Students'; National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC); and National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) for the UGC-NET and Joint CSIR-UGC Test 2020-21 Exam. The candidates, whose roll numbers are given in the list are eligible to receive a fellowship for pursuing research leading to the award of M.Phil/Ph.D as per the guidelines of scheme, terms & conditions contained in the Award letter, and the Notification.

Result – Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF) – 2020-21 Selections (Additional through NTA)

National Testing Agency (NTA) vide its Public Notice dated 01.12.2020 had issued the list of candidates who were found eligible for award of MANF on the basis of the UGC-NET June 2020 Examination. The NTA issued an updated result on 19.03.2021 with some additional selections under MANF – 2020-21 (June 2020 cycle). A list containing details of additional selected candidates is attached. It may be noted that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Result – Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF) – 2020-21 Selections (CSIR)

On the basis of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET- June 2020 Examination conducted in November 2020, only 129 candidates have been found eligible for the award of NFOBC. The list of provisional selected candidates is attached herewith. It may be noted that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Result – National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) – 2020-21-Selections (Additional through NTA)

National Testing Agency (NTA) vide its Public Notice dated 01.12.2020 had issued the list of candidates who were found eligible for award of NFOBC on the basis of the UGC-NET June 2020 Examination. The NTA issued an updated result on 19.03.2021 with some additional selections under NFOBC – 2020-21 (June 2020 cycle). A list containing details of additional selected candidates is attached. It may be noted that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Result – National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) – 2020-21-Selections (CSIR)

On the basis of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET- June 2020 Examination conducted in November 2020, only 135 candidates have been found eligible for the award of NFOBC. The list of provisional selected candidates is attached herewith. It may be noted that e-Certificates of Eligibility for Assistant Professor have already been uploaded on https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Result – National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) – 2020-21-Selections (Additional through NTA)

National Testing Agency (NTA) vide its Public Notice dated 01.12.2020 had issued the list of candidates who were found eligible for award of NFSC on the basis of the UGC-NET June 2020 Examination. The NTA issued an updated result on 19.03.2021 with some additional selections under NFSC – 2020-21 (June 2020 cycle). A list containing details of additional selected candidates is attached.

UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020-21 National Fellowship Eligibility

The candidates and their institutions may note that the selections have been made on the basis of information given by the candidates while applying for NET. Therefore, their selection is provisional. The eligibility of the candidate, for the fellowship, is required to be ensured by University/Institution at the time of admission to M.Phil/Ph.D. If the candidate is already admitted, the eligibility of the candidate, for fellowship be ensured at the time of processing the claim for fellowship.

UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020-21 National Fellowship Validity

The fellowship will be payable from the date of issue of result (in case, the candidate is already pursuing M.Phil/Ph.D) OR from the actual date of joining M.Phil/Ph.D, whichever is later. Therefore, if a candidate has already taken admission, for M.Phil./Ph.D through regular and full-time mode, in any UGC recognized University/Institution and his/her roll number is given in the list, he/she should apply for fellowship within three months only.

The identified candidates who have not taken admission/registration are advised to get admission/registration for regular and full-time M.Phil/Ph.D in a UGC recognized University/Institution at the first available opportunity but not later than three years from the date of issue of award letter.

For claiming the fellowship the candidates are advised to fill in the 'Verification Form cum Joining Report' and submit it to the officials concerned of their institutions. The verification form shall be duly signed/countersigned by the scholar, the Guide, the Head of Department, and the Registrar of University/Director of Institute.

UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020-21 National Fellowship Amount

The fellowship amount shall be disbursed by UGC directly into the bank account of the Awardee. The fellowship is payable for a maximum period of five years.