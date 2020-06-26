UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020 Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) for Minority Students: Eligible Candidates can apply @ugcnetonline.in till 30 June 2020

UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET 2020 Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) for Minority Students: As per the latest notification released by UGC, it has been decided to identify the candidates for drawing fellowship under the scheme of 'Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students' for the year 2019-20 through the UGC NET and Joint CSIR UGC Test held in June 2019 and December 2019. As per the Guidelines of this scheme, which are in public domain on the UGC website www.ugc.ac.in, the candidates belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Zoroastrian (Parsi), Buddhist, Christian or Jain communities constitute the target group under this scheme.”

The candidates belonging to the above mentioned minority communities, who had qualified the UGC-NET or Joint CSIR-UGC Test held in June 2019 for Eligibility for 'Assistant Professor/ Lectureship Only' and not for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are requested to visit the UGC website www.ugcnetonline.in and fill-in the mandatory information in the online proforma specifically uploaded for the purpose till 30th June 2020..

The candidates shall recall that information regarding their minority status had already been provided by them while filling their online application forms for UGC NET/ Joint CSIR UGC Test held in December 2019. Thus, information regarding minority status is not being invited from the candidates qualified for 'Eligibility for Assistant Professor Only' in UGC NET/ Joint CSIR UGC Test held in December 2019.”

The candidates belonging to the minority communities who have qualified the UGC NET held in June 2019 for Eligibility for Assistant Professor/ Lectureship but have not qualified for JRF, are required to apply for the Fellowship. The candidates who stood qualified for JRF in the said examination are not to apply under this scheme.

Candidates need to Either enter Roll Number or Application Number. The Roll Number must be an Alphanumeric Number and the Application Number must be 12 digit number.

The candidates belonging to the minority communities who have qualified the CSIR UGC NET held in June 2019 for Eligibility for Assistant Professor/ Lectureship but have not qualified for JRF, are required to apply for the Fellowship. The candidates who stood qualified for JRF in the said examination are not to apply under this scheme.

Candidates need to Either enter Roll Number or Application Number. The Roll Number must be an Alphanumeric Number and the Application Number must be 12 digit number.

Objective of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The objective of the Fellowship is to provide five year fellowships in the form of financial assistance to students from minority communities, notified by the Central Government, to pursue M. Phil and Ph.D. The Fellowship will be implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs through UGC for students belonging to the minority communities. The fellowship holders under this Fellowship will be known as Ministry of Minority Affairs scholars.

Scope of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The Fellowship will cater the minority community students pursuing regular and full time research studies leading to award of M.Phil/Ph.D degree within India only. This will enable them to be eligible for employment to the posts with M.Phil and Ph.D as prerequisites, including the posts of Assistant Professors in various academic institutions.

Eligibility for Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

A candidate has to fulfill the following conditions to be eligible for award of this fellowship:

(i) He/she should belong to one of the minority communities notified under Section 2 (c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, viz., Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Sikh, Zoroastrian (Parsi).

(ii) Prior clearance of UGC-NET or Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination will be a prerequisite for award of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students for M.Phil/Ph.D.

(iii) The eligibility conditions will be as per notification for UGC-NET and Joint CSIR-UGC-NET examinations.

(iv) The Minority Community candidates, who have already secured admission and qualify NET examination will be given preference. Such candidates will be required to join fellowship within 3 months of the issue of the JRF award letter. The date of commencement of the fellowship shall be the date of declaration of result of MANF or date of joining, whichever is later.

(v) In case sufficient candidates, who have already secured admission are not available, candidates who have not yet secured admission will also be selected in the order of merit in the NET examination. Such candidates will be eligible to receive fellowship under MANF, subject to admission for M.Phil./Ph.D. in research institutions. The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f. the date of issue of the JRF Award letter under the scheme.

(vi) A scholar is eligible to receive only one fellowship at a time. The scholar is required to declare that he/she will not accept/receive any other monetary benefit/scholarship/fellowship from any other source. In other words, a scholar who is awarded fellowship under this scheme shall not accept any other fellowship/scholarship or hold any appointment, paid or otherwise, or receive any emoluments, salary, stipend etc. from any other source during the tenure of the award (except in case of ‘academic leave’ of one year). In case, a scholar is already in receipt of any scholarship/fellowship, he/she will have to relinquish either the previous scholarship / fellowship/ any other monetary benefit or to forgo the selection under this scheme.

(vii) A scholar who does not complete his/her research work during the period of fellowship shall not be eligible to apply again under this scheme. Similarly, a scholar who has completely or partially availed any fellowship earlier shall also not be eligible for fellowship under this scheme.

(viii) Employees of any University/ College/ Educational Institutional/ Central/ State/ UT Government shall be excluded from availing fellowship, even if they are on Study Leave or EOL to pursue the M.Phil./Ph.D. course.

Mode of Selection and Number of Slots for Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

(i) The total number of slots for the fellowships to be awarded under the scheme is 1000 per year. Out of 1000 slots available under this scheme, 750 will be allocated for subjects under National Eligibility Test – Junior Research Fellowship (NETJRF) of UGC and remaining 250 for Science category students through CSIRUGC NET-JRF joint test for science streams. The NET is held twice in a year and 500 selections will be made from each NET.

(ii) 30% of the fellowship shall be earmarked for women students; remaining 70% will be general. In case there are shortage of women candidates, the fellowship can be passed on to male students of the same minority community.

(iii) The reservation for differently able students shall be made as per UGC norms and in a horizontal manner.

(iv) Community wise selection of scholars at the national level will be done on the basis of their pro-rata population.

(v) Un-utilized Fellowship slots of any community will be transferred to eligible Scholars of other Notified Minority Communities purely on merit basis at the national level.

Duration of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The duration of fellowship is as under:

Name of the Course Maximum duration Admissibility of JRF and SRF JRF SRF M.Phil. 2 Years Or date of submission of dissertation, whichever is earlier 2 Years Nil Ph.D. 5 years Or date of submission of Ph.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 Years Remaining 3 Years M.Phil. + Ph.D. 5 years Or date of submission of Ph.D. thesis, whichever is earlier 2 Years Remaining 3 Years

The gap period for continuation from M.Phil to Ph.D. under Doctoral Fellowship schemes shall be 2 years (from the date of declaration of result of M.Phil. to date of admission to Ph.D.). However, the total tenure of fellowship will remain five years excluding the gap period. No fellowship shall be paid during the gap period.

Rate of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The rate of fellowship for JRF and SRF will be at par with the UGC fellowship as amended from time to time. Presently these rates are as follows:

Fellowship in Science Humanities and Social Science @ Rs.31,000/- p.m. for initial two years (JRF) @ Rs.35,000/- pm. for remaining tenure (SRF) Fellowship in Engineering & Technology Contingency for Humanities & Social Sciences @ Rs.10,000/- p.a. for initial two years @ Rs.20,500/- p.a. for remaining tenure Contingency for Sciences, Engineering & Technology @ Rs.12,000/- p.a. for initial two years @ Rs.25,000/- p.a. for remaining tenure Escorts/Reader assistance (All subjects) @ Rs.2,000/- p.m. in cases of physically and visually handicapped candidate Note: House Rent Allowance (HRA) at the rate of 8%, 16% and 24% is allowed to those students who are not provided with hostel accommodation, in accordance with Govt. of India norms as applicable in the city/ location where the research fellows are working

Procedure of Release of Grant by UGC

(i) The fellowship amount shall be disbursed to the awardee on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) basis. The process of updating monthly confirmation with respect to the awardees by the host institution and payments thereof is being implemented on a dedicated web portal https://scholarship.canarabank.in/

(ii) Bank account number of the beneficiaries will be validated through PFMS for creating of beneficiary ID.

(iii) Video tutorial and guidelines for operating the web portal is available on UGC website and may be referred for use.

(iv) Before the details are updated on the web portal, the university/institution shall verify that the candidate belong to one of the minority communities notified under Section 2(c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992.

(v) The concerned University/Institution shall also ensure that the awardee is not availing any other fellowship/project from any other organization at the time of selection and fulfills all the other conditions as laid in the guidelines.

(vi) The fellow will undertake regular full time research work under the approved guide in a subject selected by him/her and approved by the university/selection committee.

(vii) In case any candidate is found to have obtained fellowship through fraudulent means or provided incorrect information, the university/institution may cancel his/her fellowship under intimation to the UGC.

The selection for the award of MANF to students will be made on the basis of merit in each UGC-NET-JRF and CSIR-NET-JRF examination and will be made twice in a year. In case of, if a research scholar is found engaged in part time employment as Ad-hoc Teachers, Teaching Assistants or Research Assistants or any other type of employment, there fellowship will be discontinued forthwith. An undertaking to this effect will be obtained from the students by UGC.