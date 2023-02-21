UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City and Intimation Slip 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Here

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City and Intimation Slip 2023: Check Phase 2 UGC Exam City and Other Details Here.

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City and Intimation Slip 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city and intimation slip for Phase 2 UGC NET Exam 2022-23. Candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023 can check their exam city and other details using ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Candidates should note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the UGC NET Phase 1 Exam 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. They can check their exam centre where they are required to appear in the exam by clicking on UGC NET Exam Centre Link given below:

UGC NET City Intimation Slip Download 2023 Direct Link to Download

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card shall be issued later.

How to Check UGC NET City Phase 2 Exam City 2023 ?

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 21 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022’

Step 3: Provide your application number, date of birth and a security pin

Step 4: Check UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City