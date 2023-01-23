UP Board Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Pravesh Patrika, Latest Update, Dates

UP Board Admit Card 2023: UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from February 16th, 2023. The UPMSP exam time table was released by the board on January 10, 2023. Candidates of UPMSP 2023 Board exam are now waiting for the UP Board exam 2023 Admit Cards. Check here when, where and how to access UP Board Admit card 2023.

UP Board Admit Card 2023

UP Board exams 2023 are scheduled to begin from February 16, 2023 for both class 10th and 12th.The UPMSP Matriculation board examination 2023 will end on March 3rd, 2023 and Intermediate board examination 2023 will end on March 4th, 2023. The UP Board Matric and Inter Board exam time table for both classes 10, 12 were released together on January 10th, 2023 on UPMSP official website and social media platforms. Now, the candidates preparing to appear in UP Board Exams 2023 for Matriculation and Intermediate are awaiting to get their Board exam Admit Cards.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Importance

Without the valid Admit card, UP Board students will not be allowed to attempt their examinations. Therefore, it is very important for the students to have the valid UP Board Admit Card 2023. In this article, you will get to know the complete information regarding the UP Board 2023 Admit card for classes 10, 12 and where, when and how to download the UP Board Admit card 2023.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Overview

Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad OR Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education Exam Matriculation (Class 10) Intermediate (Class 12) Official Website upmsp.edu.in UP Board Class 10 Exam Start Date February 16, 2023 UP Board Class 12 Exam Start Date February 16, 2023 UP Board Class 10 Exam End Date March 3, 2023 UP Board Class 12 Exam End Date March 4, 2023 UP Board Date Sheet Release Date January 10, 2023 UP Board Admit Card Status Awaiting UP Board Admit Card Release Date Last week of January, 2023 (expected)

UP Board Admit Card download 2023: Where to download?

The regular students of UP Board will be provided their UP Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 by their respective school administration. Their school administrators can download the UP Board Admit Card once it is released and then hand it over to the students.

The private students of UP Board can download UP Board Admit Card 2023 directly.

Regular students can contact their schools to know more about the handing over of UP Board Admit Card 2023.

UP Board Admit Card download 2023: How to download?

Go to the official UPMSP website for class 10, 12 at upmsp.edu.in

Click on the Search Admit card 2023 link on the homepage. New web page will open up.

Enter the required details one by one:

Click on the Select Exam Type drop down and select High School or Matriculation for Class 10th and Higher Secondary or Intermediate for Class 12th.

Click on the District drop down below and select your district name.

Enter the roll number below.

Carefully select and enter the security code as illustrated below the box.

Then click on Download Admit Card.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Download Link

Once the admit card for class 10th is released, you will be able to download UP Board Admit Card 2023 through the direct link given below:

UP Board Class 10 UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]

Once the Class 12th admit card comes out, you will be able to download UP Board Admit Card 2023 through the direct link given below:

UP Board Class 12 UP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]

Details given in the UP Board Admit Card 2023

UPMSP Class 10, 12 board exam candidates are likely to get the following information on their UP Board admit card 2023:

Name of the candidate

Photo of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Roll number of the candidate

Date of Birth of the candidate

Gender of the candidate

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Examination Centre Name

Examination Centre number

Exam subjects and exam dates

Important instructions

