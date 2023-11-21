UP Board Class 12 Solutions and NCERT Book PDF Download 2024

UP Board Solutions Class 12: Students and teachers of the Uttar Pradesh Board will find here the NCERT Books for Class 12 UP Board in Hindi and English, along with the subject-wise and chapter-wise solutions.

Get here NCERT textbook and its solutions PDF for UP Board Class 12th

UP Board 12th Books and Solutions: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is a famous state education board that puts its efforts into providing dynamic and holistic knowledge and education to students. उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद् cover its syllabus by following the NCERT textbooks. The UP Board NCERT solutions play an essential role in guiding students to achieve good scores. NCERT textbooks have faced revisions in their content, which can be checked at the links below. This rationalised content will not be part of the new academic syllabus.

In this article, students will get the UP Board Class 12 NCERT book and solutions. These Class 12 NCERT solutions for the UP Board students are concise and to the point, with the required explanation. This article will work as a package for the NCERT book Class 12 UP Board PDF download, along with NCERT solutions. Check and download the PDFs.

UP Board Class 12 NCERT Book and Solutions 2023-24

Finding books for UP Board Class 12 is a tedious task for students as there are no direct links that take you to the books. Here you won’t go through such a struggle as the direct links for the NCERT book and solutions for Class 12 UP Board are given here. Check it out and download the PDF.

NCERT Class 12 Textbooks

(in English)

NCERT Class 12 Textbooks

(in Hindi)

NCERT Class 12 Solutions

NCERT Books for Class 12 Maths - Part 1  (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Maths in Hindi - Part 1 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths

NCERT Books for Class 12 Maths - Part 2  (Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Maths in Hindi - Part 2 (Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics - Part 1 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics in Hindi - Part 1 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics

NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics - Part 2  (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics in Hindi- Part 2 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Biology  (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Biology in Hindi (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology

CERT Books for Class 12 Chemistry - Part 1  (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Chemistry in Hindi - Part 1 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry

NCERT Books for Class 12 Chemistry - Part 2  (Chapter 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Chemistry in Hindi - Part 2 (Chapter 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Accountancy - Part 1 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Accountancy in Hindi - Part 1 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Accountancy

NCERT Books for Class 12 Accountancy - Part 2 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Accountancy in Hindi- Part 2 (Chapter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Business Studies - Part 1 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Business Studies in Hindi - Part 1 (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies

NCERT Books for Class 12 Business Studies - Part 2 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Business Studies in Hindi - Part 2 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Economics - Introductory Microeconomics (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Economics in Hindi - Introductory Microeconomics (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Commerce

NCERT Books for Class 12 Economics - Introductory Macroeconomics (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Economics in Hindi -Introductory Macroeconomics (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Political Science - Contemporary World Politics (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Political Science in Hindi - Part 1 (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class Political Science

NCERT Books for Class 12 Political Science (II) - All Chapters

NCERT Books for Class 12 Political Science in Hindi - Part 2 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Sociology - Part 1 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Sociology in Hindi - Part 1 (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Sociology

NCERT Books for Class 12 Sociology - Part 2 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Sociology in Hindi - Part 2 (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Geography (I) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Geography in Hindi (I) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Geography

NCERT Books for Class 12 Geography (II) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Geography in Hindi (II) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Geography (III) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Geography in Hindi (III) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Psychology - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 Psychology in Hindi - (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Psychology

NCERT Books for Class 12 History (1) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 History in Hindi (I) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 History

NCERT Books for Class 12 History (2) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 History in Hindi (II) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 History (3) - (All Chapters)

NCERT Books for Class 12 History in Hindi (III) - (All Chapters)

UP Board NCERT Books for Class 12 Hindi 

NCERT Books for Class 12 Hindi: Antara (Part 2) - All Chapters 
NCERT Books for Class 12 Hindi: Aroh (Part 2) - All Chapters 
NCERT Books for Class 12 Hindi: Vitan (Part 2) - All Chapters 
NCERT Books for Class 12 Hindi: Antara (Part 2) - All Chapters 

UP Board NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 12 English

NCERT Books for Class 12 English: Kaleidoscope - All Chapters 

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Kaleidoscope 

NCERT Books for Class 12 English: Flamingo - All Chapters 

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English: Flamingo

NCERT Books for Class 12 English: Vistas - All Chapters 

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English: Vista

UP Board NCERT Books for Class 12 Fine Art  

NCERT Books for Class 12 Fine Art part 1 in English - An Introduction to Indian Art
NCERT Book for Class 12 Fine Art part 2 in Hindi - Bhartiya Kala ka Parichay

UP Board NCERT Books for Class 12 Sanskrit  

NCERT Books for Class 12 Sanskrit Part 2 Shaswati
NCERT Books for Class 12 Sanskrit Part 2 Bhaswati

 

