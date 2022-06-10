UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Uttar Pradesh Civil Services Exam

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12 th June: Check last minute tips for clearing the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Prelims Exam 2022.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam to recruit candidates for the state civil services - Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services. Cracking UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPPSC PCS 2022 Recruitment Exam with flying colors.

UPPSC PCS Uttar Pradesh Civil Services 2022 Prelims Exam

UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO 2022 Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Paper-II:

Date of Examination Paper Number of Questions & Marks Examination Time 12th June 2022 (Sunday) Paper-I: General Studies (GS) 150 Questions & 200 Marks 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Paper-II : Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 200 Marks 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM Note: The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers shall be Objective Type & Multiple Choice in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics & Questions

Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of the different subjects of the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam. Candidates can check the important topics from the links given below:

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice the previous year's papers to score high marks in UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year's papers from the link given below:

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 during the examination.

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.