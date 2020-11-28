UPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 36 Statistical Officer & Superintendent Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, salary and other details here. 

Nov 28, 2020 12:22 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 December 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 November 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 17 December 2020
  • Last date for printing the online application form: 18 December 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 1 Post
  • Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice- 35 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Statistical Officer - Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.
  • Superintendent (Printing)- Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Experience

  • Statistical Officer - 3 years
  • Superintendent (Printing)- 1 year

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Superintendent (Printing)- Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.
  • Statistical Officer -: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix

Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2020. After the submission, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

CPSC State Service Exam 2020-21 Notification OUT, 143 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Begins from 14 Dec @psc.cg.gov.in

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 begins from 10 December for Group X & Y Trades, Online Applications Started @airmenselection.cdac.in

India Post Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab/North East) for GDS Posts: 2582 Vacancies Notified, 10th pass can apply, Apply Online @appost.in

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: Online Application Commences for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Post from 1 Dec @educationrecruitmentboard.com

 

General Knowledge for Exams

Current Affairs for Exams

Latest Job Notifications

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2020. After the submission, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates must not be above 30 years for applying on Statistical Officer & Superintendent Posts.

What is the qualification required for applying on Superintendent Posts?

Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

What is the qualification required for Statistical Officer Posts in UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University for applying on statistical officer posts.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Statistical Officer and Superintendent through the online mode on or before 17 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 36 vacancies are released for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.
Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 36 Statistical Officer & Superintendent Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in
Notification DateNov 27, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 17, 2020
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next