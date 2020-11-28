UPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 36 Statistical Officer & Superintendent Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 December 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 27 November 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 17 December 2020
- Last date for printing the online application form: 18 December 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi - 1 Post
- Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice- 35 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Statistical Officer - Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.
- Superintendent (Printing)- Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Experience
- Statistical Officer - 3 years
- Superintendent (Printing)- 1 year
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Superintendent (Printing)- Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.
- Statistical Officer -: Level-7 in the Pay Matrix
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2020. After the submission, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
