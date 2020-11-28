UPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 36 Statistical Officer & Superintendent Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 17 December 2020. After the submission, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates must not be above 30 years for applying on Statistical Officer & Superintendent Posts.

What is the qualification required for applying on Superintendent Posts?

Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

What is the qualification required for Statistical Officer Posts in UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University for applying on statistical officer posts.

What is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Statistical Officer and Superintendent through the online mode on or before 17 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 36 vacancies are released for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.