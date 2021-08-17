UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): Check Expected Cutoff Marks, Download Question Paper PDF, Answer Keys

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17 th August): Find the detailed exam analysis of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam held on 17 th August 2021 only here. The Written Exam will be conducted offline for 2595 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancies.

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): This year UPSESSB has announced 2595 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancies. The UPSESSB UP PGT written exam is being held on 17th & 18th August 2021. UPSESSB UP PGT Teaching Posts can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. A UPSESSB UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) profile can offer you a government teaching job with a good salary package.

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details Subject Name Male Female Hindi 363 47 Mathematics 98 01 Home Science 02 11 Economics 143 28 History 68 22 English 269 28 Drawing 49 27 Civics 153 30 Geography 250 08 Psychology 35 12 Pedagogy 25 05 Sociology 67 11 Sanskrit 232 34 Biology 108 06 Physics 148 10 Chemistry 160 11 Physical Education 11 02 Commerce 45 – Agriculture 38 – Military Science 10 – Logic 07 – Music Playing – 09 Singing Music – 12 Total 2281 314

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam held on 17th August 2021.

Exam Analysis of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Test

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam:

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern Mode/ Type of Questions Number of Questions & Marks Duration Offline Written Exam/ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks) 2 Hours

The important highlights of the UP PGT Exam were:

- The UPSESSB UP PGT exam was conducted offline in the written mode.

- The Question was asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

- Candidates were required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

- A total of 125 MCQs were asked in the exam and each question was of 3.4 marks.

- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.

- There was no negative marking for wrong answers

UP PGT 2021 Download Question Paper PDF

Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam

The expected cut-off marks for the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam will be affected by the below factors:

- Number of vacancies available for each subject.

- Total number of candidates who have applied for the exam.

- Highest marks secured by candidates as per his/her category.

- The difficulty level of the exam for each subject individually.

UP PGT 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks Category Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 425) General 300 to 320 Marks EWS 300 to 310 Marks OBC 280 to 300 Marks SC 260 to 280 Marks ST 240 to 260 Marks

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Answer Keys

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Answer Keys for Hindi, Mathematics, Home Science, Economics, History, English, Drawing, Civics, Geography, Psychology, Pedagogy, Sociology, Sanskrit, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Physical Education, Commerce, Agriculture, Military Science, Logic, Music Playing, Singing Music subjects will be released at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board teacher, i.e., upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in.

Important Points to Remember after UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage and Document Verification. The selection process for UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:

Teaching Post Selection Process Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Written Exam, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage, Document Verification S.No. Exam For PGT Post Marks Percentage 1 Written Exam 425 85 2 Interview 40 10 3 Special Qualification 25 5 Total 500 100

The above analysis of the PGT Exam held on 17th August 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam.