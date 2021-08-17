UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): Check Expected Cutoff Marks, Download Question Paper PDF, Answer Keys

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): Find the detailed exam analysis of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam held on 17th August 2021 only here. The Written Exam will be conducted offline for 2595 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancies. 

Created On: Aug 17, 2021 12:41 IST
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): This year UPSESSB has announced 2595 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancies. The UPSESSB UP PGT written exam is being held on 17th & 18th August 2021. UPSESSB UP PGT Teaching Posts can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. A UPSESSB UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) profile can offer you a government teaching job with a good salary package.

UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details

Subject Name

Male

Female

Hindi

363

47

Mathematics

98

01

Home Science

02

11

Economics

143

28

History

68

22

English

269

28

Drawing

49

27

Civics

153

30

Geography

250

08

Psychology

35

12

Pedagogy

25

05

Sociology

67

11

Sanskrit

232

34

Biology

108

06

Physics

148

10

Chemistry

160

11

Physical Education

11

02

Commerce

45

Agriculture

38

Military Science

10

Logic

07

Music Playing

09

Singing Music

12

Total

2281

314

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam held on 17th August 2021.

Exam Analysis of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Test

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam:

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Mode/ Type of Questions

Number of Questions & Marks

Duration

Offline Written Exam/

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks)

2 Hours

The important highlights of the UP PGT Exam were:

- The UPSESSB UP PGT exam was conducted offline in the written mode.

- The Question was asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

- Candidates were required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.

- A total of 125 MCQs were asked in the exam and each question was of 3.4 marks.

- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.

- There was no negative marking for wrong answers

UP PGT 2021 Download Question Paper PDF

To be uploaded soon

Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam

The expected cut-off marks for the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam will be affected by the below factors:

- Number of vacancies available for each subject.

- Total number of candidates who have applied for the exam.

- Highest marks secured by candidates as per his/her category.

- The difficulty level of the exam for each subject individually.

UP PGT 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 425)

General

300 to 320 Marks

EWS

300 to 310 Marks

OBC

280 to 300 Marks

SC

260 to 280 Marks

ST

240 to 260 Marks

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Answer Keys

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Answer Keys for Hindi, Mathematics, Home Science, Economics, History, English, Drawing, Civics, Geography, Psychology, Pedagogy, Sociology, Sanskrit, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Physical Education, Commerce, Agriculture, Military Science, Logic, Music Playing, Singing Music subjects will be released at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board teacher, i.e., upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in.

Important Points to Remember after UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage and Document Verification. The selection process for UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:

Teaching Post

Selection Process

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Written Exam, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage, Document Verification

S.No.

Exam

For PGT Post

Marks

Percentage

1

Written Exam

425

85

2

Interview

40

10

3

Special Qualification

25

5

Total

500

100

The above analysis of the PGT Exam held on 17th August 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam.

