UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): Check Expected Cutoff Marks, Download Question Paper PDF, Answer Keys

UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam Analysis (17th August): This year UPSESSB has announced 2595 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancies. The UPSESSB UP PGT written exam is being held on 17th & 18th August 2021. UPSESSB UP PGT Teaching Posts can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. A UPSESSB UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) profile can offer you a government teaching job with a good salary package.
|
UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) UPSESSB Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
Male
|
Female
|
Hindi
|
363
|
47
|
Mathematics
|
98
|
01
|
Home Science
|
02
|
11
|
Economics
|
143
|
28
|
History
|
68
|
22
|
English
|
269
|
28
|
Drawing
|
49
|
27
|
Civics
|
153
|
30
|
Geography
|
250
|
08
|
Psychology
|
35
|
12
|
Pedagogy
|
25
|
05
|
Sociology
|
67
|
11
|
Sanskrit
|
232
|
34
|
Biology
|
108
|
06
|
Physics
|
148
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
160
|
11
|
Physical Education
|
11
|
02
|
Commerce
|
45
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
38
|
–
|
Military Science
|
10
|
–
|
Logic
|
07
|
–
|
Music Playing
|
–
|
09
|
Singing Music
|
–
|
12
|
Total
|
2281
|
314
In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam held on 17th August 2021.
Exam Analysis of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Test
Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam:
|
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam Pattern
|
Mode/ Type of Questions
|
Number of Questions & Marks
|
Duration
|
Offline Written Exam/
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
125 Questions of 3.4 marks each (Total 425 Marks)
|
2 Hours
The important highlights of the UP PGT Exam were:
- The UPSESSB UP PGT exam was conducted offline in the written mode.
- The Question was asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.
- Candidates were required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet.
- A total of 125 MCQs were asked in the exam and each question was of 3.4 marks.
- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.
- There was no negative marking for wrong answers
Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam
The expected cut-off marks for the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam will be affected by the below factors:
- Number of vacancies available for each subject.
- Total number of candidates who have applied for the exam.
- Highest marks secured by candidates as per his/her category.
- The difficulty level of the exam for each subject individually.
|
UP PGT 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 425)
|
General
|
300 to 320 Marks
|
EWS
|
300 to 310 Marks
|
OBC
|
280 to 300 Marks
|
SC
|
260 to 280 Marks
|
ST
|
240 to 260 Marks
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Answer Keys
UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Answer Keys for Hindi, Mathematics, Home Science, Economics, History, English, Drawing, Civics, Geography, Psychology, Pedagogy, Sociology, Sanskrit, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Physical Education, Commerce, Agriculture, Military Science, Logic, Music Playing, Singing Music subjects will be released at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board teacher, i.e., upsessb.org or pariksha.up.nic.in.
Important Points to Remember after UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Written Exam
The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Written Test, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage and Document Verification. The selection process for UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Recruitment will consist of the following stages:
|
Teaching Post
|
Selection Process
|
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
|
Written Exam, Interview, Special Qualification Weightage, Document Verification
|
S.No.
|
Exam
|
For PGT Post
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Written Exam
|
425
|
85
|
2
|
Interview
|
40
|
10
|
3
|
Special Qualification
|
25
|
5
|
Total
|
500
|
100
The above analysis of the PGT Exam held on 17th August 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the UPSESSB UP PGT 2021 Exam.
|
