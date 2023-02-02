UPTET 2023 Notification Release Update: Check Expected UPTET Exam Dates

UPTET 2023 Notification & Exam Date Release Update: Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to release the UPTET 2023 notification tentatively in February 2023. Know about the expected UPTET exam date, eligibility, and selection process here.

UPTET 2023 Notification & Exam Date Release Update: UPTET 2023 notification is expected to be released soon by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. As per recent updates, the notification of UPTET 2023 is expected anytime in the month of February 2023. UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is a popular annual eligibility test conducted by UPBEB for the appointment of Primary and Upper Primary teachers.

However, as per the latest update, UPESSC is all set to replace Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) as the convenor for UP TET. The official notification of UPTET 2023 shall be released on the official website of the commission. Other details like UPTET exam date, eligibility, application form, etc., can be checked once the notification is released.

UPTET Notification 2023 Release Latest Update

Recently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter handle to announce that the state government has commenced its preparation for conducting the UPTET examination. In his tweet, the Chief Minister mentioned that a new Education Commission has been formed to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly. Known as Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, it will be responsible to conduct UPTET and all other recruitment exams connected to the Education department in the state.

The primary idea of setting up a new commission is to curb the delay in the process of the TET examination. The state government is also thinking to introduce the new Education policy in the state. With this announcement, now it is clear that the UPTET 2023 notification will be released anytime in February or March 2023. Candidates aspiring to write the exam this year should start their preparations. Check out the official tweet in the section below:

प्राथमिक तथा उच्च प्राथमिक स्तर की शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा का आयोजन भी इसी नए आयोग के माध्यम से किया जाना चाहिए। यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि TET समय पर हो।



संस्कृत विद्यालयों का उन्नयन @UPGovt की प्राथमिकता में है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 3, 2023

UPTET 2023 Exam Dates (Expected)

As of now, the commission has not notified anything regarding the tentative exam dates. However, it is expected that the UPTET 2023 notification will be released any time in February or March 2023. Candidates who are aspiring to write the examination their preparation for the examination based on the tentative dates. Based on this and past trends followed by the board, here is the expected calendar for the UPTET examination.

UPTET 2023 Events Important Dates UPTET 2023 Notification February/March 2023 UPTET 2023 Application Form March 2023 UPTET 2023 Admit Card April 2023 UPTET 2023 Exam May 2023 UPTET 2023 Result June/July 2023

UPTET 2023 Examination

UPTET full form is Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. It is an annual eligibility test conducted for Primary teachers (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8). The examination determines the eligibility of the candidates for both posts. Candidates who wish to work as a primary teacher have to attempt Paper 1 whereas, for upper primary teachers, paper 2 is mandatory. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 8 have to write both papers.

There is no age limit to write the UPTET 2023 examination. However, a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks is compulsory for the candidates. Other than this, the candidate should also have professional qualifications like a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)/Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) from a recognised university. Candidates who qualify for the UPTET exam become eligible to get the TET certificate that comes with a validity of lifetime.

As per the 2021 statistics, around 21,65,179 candidates applied for the UPTET examination. Out of this, 18,22,112 candidates actually attempted the examination.

UPTET Selection Process 2023

UPTET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates through their performance in the examination. The selection process has a single written examination. There are two papers, paper 1 is for primary teachers and paper 2 is for upper primary teachers. Here in the table below, we have mentioned the details associated with the exam pattern for both papers 1 and 2.