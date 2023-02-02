JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

UPTET 2023 Notification Release Update: Check Expected UPTET Exam Dates

UPTET 2023 Notification & Exam Date Release Update: Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to release the UPTET 2023 notification tentatively in February 2023. Know about the expected UPTET exam date, eligibility, and selection process here.

UPTET 2023 Notification Release Update
UPTET 2023 Notification Release Update

UPTET 2023 Notification & Exam Date Release Update: UPTET 2023 notification is expected to be released soon by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. As per recent updates, the notification of UPTET 2023 is expected anytime in the month of February 2023. UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is a popular annual eligibility test conducted by UPBEB for the appointment of Primary and Upper Primary teachers. 

UPTET 2023 Updates

Direct Link to Download UPTET 2022 Result

Direct Link to Download UPTET 2022 Final Answer Key PDF

Check UPTET Certificate Validity Period

Check UPTET 2022 Official Question Paper & Answer Key Download Link

Check UPTET Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

Check UPTET Paper-1 Syllabus in Detail

Check UPTET Paper-2 Syllabus in Detail

However, as per the latest update, UPESSC is all set to replace Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) as the convenor for UP TET. The official notification of UPTET 2023 shall be released on the official website of the commission. Other details like UPTET exam date, eligibility, application form, etc., can be checked once the notification is released. 

Get more details related to the upcoming UPTET notification and other updates in this article.  

UPTET Notification 2023 Release Latest Update

Recently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter handle to announce that the state government has commenced its preparation for conducting the UPTET examination. In his tweet, the Chief Minister mentioned that a new Education Commission has been formed to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly. Known as Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, it will be responsible to conduct UPTET and all other recruitment exams connected to the Education department in the state. 

The primary idea of setting up a new commission is to curb the delay in the process of the TET examination. The state government is also thinking to introduce the new Education policy in the state. With this announcement, now it is clear that the UPTET 2023 notification will be released anytime in February or March 2023. Candidates aspiring to write the exam this year should start their preparations. Check out the official tweet in the section below:

CTET 2023 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2023 Cutoff and Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (27th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (25th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (24th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (20th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (19th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023)

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th Jan 2023)

Download CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers PDF

Check CTET Teachers' Salary 2022

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

UPTET 2023 Exam Dates (Expected)

As of now, the commission has not notified anything regarding the tentative exam dates. However, it is expected that the UPTET 2023 notification will be released any time in February or March 2023. Candidates who are aspiring to write the examination their preparation for the examination based on the tentative dates. Based on this and past trends followed by the board, here is the expected calendar for the UPTET examination.

UPTET 2023 Events

Important Dates

UPTET 2023 Notification

February/March 2023

UPTET 2023 Application Form

March 2023

UPTET 2023 Admit Card

April 2023

UPTET 2023 Exam

May 2023

UPTET 2023 Result

June/July 2023

UPTET 2023 Examination

UPTET full form is Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. It is an annual eligibility test conducted for Primary teachers (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8). The examination determines the eligibility of the candidates for both posts. Candidates who wish to work as a primary teacher have to attempt Paper 1 whereas, for upper primary teachers, paper 2 is mandatory. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 8 have to write both papers. 

There is no age limit to write the UPTET 2023 examination. However, a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks is compulsory for the candidates. Other than this, the candidate should also have professional qualifications like a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)/Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) from a recognised university. Candidates who qualify for the UPTET exam become eligible to get the TET certificate that comes with a validity of lifetime. 

As per the 2021 statistics, around 21,65,179 candidates applied for the UPTET examination. Out of this, 18,22,112 candidates actually attempted the examination. 

UPTET Selection Process 2023 

UPTET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates through their performance in the examination. The selection process has a single written examination. There are two papers, paper 1 is for primary teachers and paper 2 is for upper primary teachers. Here in the table below, we have mentioned the details associated with the exam pattern for both papers 1 and 2. 

Particulars

UPTET Paper 1

UPTET Paper 2

Mode of Exam

Offline

Offline

Subjects

Child Development and Methodology and Pedagogy

Language 1 (Hindi)

Language 2 English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Child Development and Methodology and Pedagogy

Language 1 (Hindi)

Language 2 English/Urdu/Sanskrit)

Mathematics & Science or Social Studies

Total Question

150

150

Total Marks

150

150

Duration

2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: 1 mark

Negative Marking not Applicable

Correct Answer: 1 mark

Negative Marking not Applicable

FAQ

Q1. When will the UPTET 2023 notification be released?

As per sources, UPTET 2023 notification will be released in February or March 2023.

Q2. What is the UPTET Exam 2023?

UPTET examination is a state-based Teacher Eligibility Test held for determining the eligibility for candidates as Primary and Upper Primary teachers.

Q3. What is the expected UPTET Exam Date 2023?

UPTET examination 2023 is expected to be held in the month of May.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next