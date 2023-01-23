CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2023): Download the CTET Exam Analysis for Paper I & Paper 2 held on 23rd January 2023. Know about the difficulty level, the number of good attempts and the questions asked in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (23rd Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam till 7th February 2023. On 23rd January 2023, some of the candidates who appeared for Paper I & Paper II shared their feedback about the difficulty level and types of questions asked in the exam. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will get to know about the good attempts and exam levels to figure out their selection chances.

Going by the trends, a total of 32.45 lakh aspirants will attempt the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam for the ongoing year. The CTET Paper I & Paper II 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts online. Shift 1 will begin from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Basically, there are two papers in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8).

Candidates should check the detailed CBSE CTET exam analysis and check their qualifying chances in the exam. Also, they should go to the official portal frequently to get the latest updates on the final CBSE CTET Exam 2022 result release dates.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

The CTET Paper I & Paper II is an online exams.

CTET exam is an eligibility recruitment test. Candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.

A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks will be asked in CTET.

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and no negative marking is applicable for a wrong answer.

CBSE CTET 23rd Jan 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 23rd January CTET Paper-1 was of easy to moderate level:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 23rd January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 20-21 Moderate Language-I 30 25-26 Easy Language-II 30 25-26 Easy Mathematics 30 23-24 Moderate Environment Studies 30 23-24 Easy Total 150 122-125 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper I

All the eligible candidates who attempted the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should secure qualifying marks in order to be declared eligible to apply for upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. Check the overall CTET 2022 Paper-1 exam analysis shared below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky - Private Speech, Conservation 2-3 Piaget Stages – Stages, Adaptation 2-3 Gender Stereotypes 1-2 Learning Disability-ADHD 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stage- Tit for TAT 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 NEP 2020, NCF 2005 1-2 Learning 1-2 Evaluation, CCE, NIPUN 1-2 Multilinguism 1-2 Meta Cognition 1-2 IQ, Howard Gardner Theory 1-2 PYQ 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on the Gulf of Mexico, Synonym & Antonym) 15 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on Tamil Nadu, Poem-Nature, 15 Pedagogy (NEP 2020, Assessment, Language Skill, NCF 2005) 15

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2020 10 Pattern Based 1-2 Pie Chart- Angle Based 1-2 Perimeter of Rectangle, Square 2 Unit Convertor 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Data Calculator 1-2 Fractions 1 BODOMAS 1-2 Addition-Decimal Based 1 Time 1-2 Geometry- Right Angle 1-2 Based on PYQ 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Animal 1-2 Food 1-2 Gujarat Rangoli 1-2 Arabian Sea Near by States 1-2 Madhya Pradesh Capital 1-2 Directions 1-2 Cold Desert 1-2 Union Territory 1-2 Transportation 1-2 Golkunda Fort Pillar Length 1-2 Nutrition 1-2

CBSE CTET 23rd Jan Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022 in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 23rd January CTET Paper-2 was of moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII 23rd January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 22-23 Moderate Language-I 30 24-25 Moderate Language-II 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 25-26 Easy to Moderate 60 25-26 Easy Total 150 110-115 Moderate

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

We have discussed below the CTET expected cut-off based on the detailed CTET Exam Analysis and the review of the aspirants for ease of the aspirants.

Category CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1) CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2) General 81-85 91-95 OBC 76-80 81-85 SC 70-75 75-80 ST 70-75 75-80 EWS 70-75 82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was insightful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be declared eligible to get the TET passing certificate.