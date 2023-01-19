JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (19th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (19th Jan 2023): Download the CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper I & Paper 2 here. Check the difficulty level of questions, the number of good attempts, and the questions asked in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (19th Jan 2023)

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (19th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam from 28 December 2022 to 7th February 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the 19th January papers have shared their opinions about the exam level and types of questions asked in each section of both Paper I & Paper II. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will get acquainted with a number of good attempts and difficulty level to ascertain their selection chances.

Going by the trends, a total of 32.45 lakh aspirants are going to attempt the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam for the current year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 is concluded in two shifts online. The exam time of Shift 1 will be 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 exam timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should undergo two phases in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level Classes 6 to 8). 

Candidates should go through the detailed exam analysis of the CBSE CTET round and ascertain their qualifying chances in the exam. Also, they should visit the official website frequently to get the latest updates on the CBSE CTET Exam 2022 result release dates.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

  • The CTET Paper I & Paper II are held online mode.
  • CTET exam is an eligibility TET test and only those who secure qualifying scores in the exam will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.
  • Each Paper comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks in CTET.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will be assigned 1 mark for every correct response and no negative marking shall be there for the exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

According to the feedback of the candidates who attempted the 19th January CTET exam, the overall CBSE CTET Paper I was easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 19th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

20-21

Moderate

Language-I

30

24-25

Easy

Language-II

30

24-25

Easy

Mathematics

30

23-24

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

24-25

Easy

Total

150

115-120

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

All the eligible aspirants who have participated in the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should obtain qualifying marks in order to be considered eligible to apply for recruitment in Central Government Schools. Learn about the CTET 2023 Paper-1 exam analysis outlined below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky - Private Speech, Scaffolding, Cultural Tool

2-3

Piaget Stages – Stages, Adaptation

2-3

Full Form of PARKH

1-2

Learning Disability

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage 

1-2

Progressive Education

1-2

NEP 2020, NCF 2005

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Evaluation, CCE, ECCE

1-2

Assessment

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

IQ, Howard Gardner Theory

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Sleep Deprived, Synonym & Antonym)

15

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on Manav Jeevan, Poem-Village, 

15

Pedagogy (NEP 2022, Learning Disability, Language Skill, NCF 2005, Multilingusim, Language Acquisition)

15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022

10

Place Value

1-2

Pie Chart- Angle Based

1-2

Perimeter of Rectangle, Square

2

Unit Convertor

1-2

Data Calculator

1-2

BODMAS

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Fractions

1

Money Addition

1-2

Number Systems

1-2

Geometry- Right Angle

1-2

Based on PYQ

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Animal- Tiger, Elephant

1-2

Painting

1-2

Petroleum

1-2

Bacteria

2-3

Water Day

1-2

Waheeda Prism was from which state

1-2

Union Territory

1-2

Food Chain Energy

1-2

Sustainable Development

1

Assam, Rajasthan

2-3

Nutrition

1-2

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the aspirants who appeared in the 19th January CTET exam, the overall CBSE CTET Paper II was moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 19th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

21-22

Moderate

Language-I

30

24-25

Moderate

Language-II

30

24-25

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

22-23

Easy to Moderate

60

22-23

Easy

Total

150

92-102

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper II

Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should ensure that they secure minimum marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022  in order to be eligible to apply for the recruitment in Central Government Schools. Get the CTET 2022 Paper-2 exam analysis on this page.

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the CTET Exam Analysis and the opinion of the aspirants, we have shared below the CTET expected cut-off marks for the ease of the candidates.

Category

CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)

CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)

General

81-85

91-95

OBC

76-80

81-85

SC

70-75

75-80

ST

70-75

75-80

EWS

70-75

82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying scores in the CTET exam will be declared eligible to receive the TET qualifying certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of the questions asked in CBSE CTET 2023 Exam?

As per the feedback of the candidates, the CBSE CTET Exam difficulty level for Paper I was easy to moderate.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the CBSE CTET 2023 Exam?

As per the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the good attempts for Paper 1 is 115-120 questions

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CBSE CTET Exam 2022-23?

As per the official CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will be assigned 1 mark for every correct response and no negative marking will be applicable for incorrect response.
