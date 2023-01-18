CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Questions Asked

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. Candidates who have attempted the 18th January Exam have shared their reviews including the type and level of questions asked in the exam. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will be able to know the number of good attempts and difficulty level of the exam to determine their selection chances.

As per the latest update, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates are going to appear in the current year of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam. The CTET 2023 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 is administered in two shifts through online mode. Shift 1 timing is 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing is 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are required to undergo two levels in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level Classes 6 to 8). 

Candidates should check the detailed analysis of the CBSE CTET round thoroughly and predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Also, they should be familiar with the official website frequently to know about the results release date of the CBSE CTET Exam 2022.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

  • The CTET exam was conducted in online mode.
  • CTET exam is an eligibility & qualifying test and only those who obtain minimum scores in the exam will be awarded the TET Passing Certificate.
  • A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks were asked in each paper.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will get 1 mark for every correct answer, and no negative marking shall be there for the TET exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates who have attempted the  CTET exam held on 18th January 2023, the overall CBSE CTET Paper-1 was of easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 18th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

20-21

Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Easy

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy

Mathematics

30

22-23

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

22-23

Easy

Total

150

114-119

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section-wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper I

All the eligible candidates who have appeared for the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should obtain minimum marks in order to be declared eligible to apply for recruitment in Central Government Schools. Check the major exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Cultural Tool

2-3

Piaget Stages – Stages

2-3

Full Form of PARKH

1-2

Gender Socio Constructivism

1-2

Learning

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage 

1-2

NEP 2020

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Evaluation, CCE, ECCE

1-2

Learning Disability

1-2

Assessment

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

IQ, Howard Gardner Theory

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Sleep Deprived, Synonym & Antonym)

15

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on Assam Manav, Poem-Suraj, 

15

Pedagogy (NEP 2022, Language Skill, NCF 2005, Multilingusim, Language Acquisition, Learning Disability)

15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022

10

Pie Chart- Angle Based

1-2

Perimeter of Square

2

Unit Conversion

1-2

Roman System

1-2

BODMAS

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Symmetry

1-2

Money Addition

1-2

Fractions

1-2

Number Systems

1-2

Geometry- Right Angle

1-2

Based on PYQ

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Animal

1-2

Bacteria

1-2

Painting

1-2

Tamil Nadu Capital

2-3

Map

1-2

Meaning of Bawri

1-2

Union Territory

1-2

Pitcher Plant

1-2

Train

2-3

Direction

1-2

Forest

1-2

Heat Wave

1

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared in the 18th January CTET exam, the overall difficulty level of CBSE CTET Paper-2 was moderate.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 18th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

22-23

Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Moderate

Language-II

30

26-27

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

22-23

Easy to Moderate

60

22-23

Easy

Total

150

95-105

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section-wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Candidates who will attempt Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) need to make sure that they obtain minimum marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022  in order to be declared eligible to apply for the recruitment in Central Government Schools. We will provide the CBSE CTET 18th January 2023 section-wise analysis after receiving the feedback and reviews of Paper-2 from subject matter experts and candidates.

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the CTET Exam Analysis and feedback of the candidates, we have shared below the CTET expected cut off marks for the reference of the candidates.

Category

CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)

CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)

General

81-85

91-95

OBC

76-80

81-85

SC

70-75

75-80

ST

70-75

75-80

EWS

70-75

82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was insightful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be declared eligible to get the TET passing certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the CBSE CTET Exam held on 18th Jan 2023?

As Per The Feedback Received By The Candidates, The Level Of Questions Asked In CBSE CTET Paper-1 And Paper-2 Were Of Easy To Moderate Level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the CBSE CTET Exam 2023?

As Per The CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2023, The Good Attempts For Paper 1 Is 114-119 And Paper 2 Is 95-105 Questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CBSE CTET Exam 2023?

As Per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, Candidates Will Be Awarded 1 Mark For Every Correct Response And No Negative Marking Will Be There For Wrong Answers.
