CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (20th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (20th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled is conducting the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam till 7th February 2023. On 20th January, the candidates who appeared for Shift I & Shift II shared their opinions about the exam level and types of questions asked in every section of Paper I & Paper II. By referring to the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will get an idea of the good attempts and difficulty levels to discover their qualifying chances.
Going by the data & figure trends, a total of 32.45 lakh aspirants are going to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam for the ongoing year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be administered in two shifts online. The exam timing of Shift 1 will start from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 exam timing will begin from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There are two papers in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level Classes 6 to 8).
CTET Study Material
CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips
Candidates should be familiar with the overall exam analysis of the CBSE CTET exam and figure out their selection chances in the TET. Also, they should go to the official website frequently to stay updated with the CBSE CTET Exam 2022 result release dates.
Related Topics
CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App
CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023
- The CTET Paper I & Paper II are being held in online mode.
- CTET exam is an eligibility TET exam and only those who obtain qualifying marks in the exam will be awarded the TET Passing Certificate.
- Each Paper carries a total of 150 MCQs for a maximum of 150 marks in CTET.
- As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will get 1 mark for every correct answer and no negative marking shall be applicable for the exam.
CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
As per the viewpoint of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 20th Jan 2023, the overall difficulty level of the CBSE CTET Paper-1 was easy to moderate.
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 20th January 2023
Subjects
No. of Questions
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
Child Development & Pedagogy
30
20-22
Moderate
Language-I
30
25-26
Easy
Language-II
30
25-26
Easy
Mathematics
30
23-24
Moderate
Environment Studies
30
24-25
Easy
Total
150
120-125
Easy to Moderate
CBSE CTET Section Wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1
All the eligible applicants who have appeared in the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should secure at least the qualifying marks in order to be declared eligible to apply for recruitment in Central Government Schools. Know about the CTET 2023 Paper-1 detailed analysis shared below:
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
Topics
Number of Questions Asked
Vygotsky - Private Speech, Scaffolding, Cultural Tool
2-3
Portfolio
1-2
Learning Disability
1-2
Kohlberg Moral Stage (Good Boy/Good Girl)
1-2
Progressive Education
1-2
NEP 2020, NCF 2005
1-2
Language and Thought
1-2
Growth and Development
1-2
Evaluation, CCE, ECCE
1-2
Assessment
1-2
Piaget Stages – Stages
2-3
IQ, Howard Gardner Theory
1-2
PYQ
1-2
[Language 1] - 30 Marks
Topics
No. Of Questions
Reading Comprehension (1 passage based, Synonym & Antonym)
15
English Pedagogy
15
[Language 2] - 30 Marks
Topics
No. Of Questions Asked
Reading Comprehension,
15
Pedagogy (NEP 2022, NCF 2005, Learning Disability, Language Skill, Language Acquisition)
15
Mathematics (30 Marks)
Topics
No. Of Questions Asked
Pedagogy - Van Hiele
10
Perimeter of Rectangle, Square
2
Place Value
1-2
Pie Chart- Angle Based
1-2
Pattern Based
1-2
Unit Convertor
1-2
Data Calculator
1-2
BODMAS
1-2
Number Systems
1-2
Fractions
1
Based on PYQ
1-2
Geometry- Right Angle
1-2
Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks
Topics
No. Of Questions Asked
Pedagogy
10
Space
1-2
Train
1-2
Direction
2-3
Water Day
1-2
Animal Names
1-2
Food Chain Energy
1-2
Sustainable Development
1
Nutrition
1-2
CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
As per the viewpoint of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam on 20th Jan 2023, the overall difficulty level of CBSE CTET Paper-2 was moderate.
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 20th January 2023
Subjects
No. of Questions
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
Child Development & Pedagogy
30
22-23
Moderate
Language-I
30
25-26
Moderate
Language-II
30
25-26
Easy to Moderate
Mathematics & Science
OR
Social Studies
60
22-23
Easy to Moderate
60
22-23
Easy
Total
150
100-105
Easy to Moderate
CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022
After considering the CTET Exam Analysis and feedback of the candidates, we have shared below the CTET expected cut-off marks for the convenience of the candidates.
Category
CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)
CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)
General
81-85
91-95
OBC
76-80
81-85
SC
70-75
75-80
ST
70-75
75-80
EWS
70-75
82-85
We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying scores in the CTET exam will be qualified and eligible to be issued the TET qualifying certificate.