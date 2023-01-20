CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (20th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (20th Jan 2023): Download the CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper I & Paper 2 held on 20th January 2023. Check the difficulty level of questions, the number of good attempts, and the questions asked in the exam.

 
CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (20th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled is conducting the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam till 7th February 2023. On 20th January, the candidates who appeared for Shift I & Shift II shared their opinions about the exam level and types of questions asked in every section of Paper I & Paper II. By referring to the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will get an idea of the good attempts and difficulty levels to discover their qualifying chances.

Going by the data & figure trends, a total of 32.45 lakh aspirants are going to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam for the ongoing year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be administered in two shifts online. The exam timing of Shift 1 will start from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 exam timing will begin from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There are two papers in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level Classes 6 to 8). 

Candidates should be familiar with the overall exam analysis of the CBSE CTET exam and figure out their selection chances in the TET. Also, they should go to the official website frequently to stay updated with the CBSE CTET Exam 2022 result release dates.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

  • The CTET Paper I & Paper II are being held in online mode.
  • CTET exam is an eligibility TET exam and only those who obtain qualifying marks  in the exam will be awarded the TET Passing Certificate.
  • Each Paper carries a total of 150 MCQs for a maximum of 150 marks in CTET.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will get 1 mark for every correct answer and no negative marking shall be applicable for the exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the viewpoint of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 20th Jan 2023, the overall difficulty level of the CBSE CTET Paper-1 was easy to moderate.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 20th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

20-22

Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Easy

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy

Mathematics

30

23-24

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

24-25

Easy

Total

150

120-125

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section Wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1

All the eligible applicants who have appeared in the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should secure at least the qualifying marks in order to be declared eligible to apply for recruitment in Central Government Schools. Know about the CTET 2023 Paper-1 detailed analysis shared below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky - Private Speech, Scaffolding, Cultural Tool

2-3

Portfolio

1-2

Learning Disability

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage (Good Boy/Good Girl)

1-2

Progressive Education

1-2

NEP 2020, NCF 2005

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

Evaluation, CCE, ECCE

1-2

Assessment

1-2

Piaget Stages – Stages

2-3

IQ, Howard Gardner Theory

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based, Synonym & Antonym)

15

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension, 

15

Pedagogy (NEP 2022, NCF 2005, Learning Disability, Language Skill, Language Acquisition)

15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Van Hiele

10

Perimeter of Rectangle, Square

2

Place Value

1-2

Pie Chart- Angle Based

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Unit Convertor

1-2

Data Calculator

1-2

BODMAS

1-2

Number Systems

1-2

Fractions

1

Based on PYQ

1-2

Geometry- Right Angle

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Space

1-2

Train

1-2

Direction

2-3

Water Day

1-2

Animal Names

1-2

Food Chain Energy

1-2

Sustainable Development

1

Nutrition

1-2

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the viewpoint of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam on 20th Jan 2023, the overall difficulty level of CBSE CTET Paper-2 was moderate.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 20th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

22-23

Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Moderate

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

22-23

Easy to Moderate

60

22-23

Easy

Total

150

100-105

Easy to Moderate

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

After considering the CTET Exam Analysis and feedback of the candidates, we have shared below the CTET expected cut-off marks for the convenience of the candidates.

Category

CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)

CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)

General

81-85

91-95

OBC

76-80

81-85

SC

70-75

75-80

ST

70-75

75-80

EWS

70-75

82-85

 We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying scores in the CTET exam will be qualified and eligible to be issued the TET qualifying certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of the questions asked in CBSE CTET 2023 Exam?

As Per The Feedback Of The Candidates, The CBSE CTET Exam Difficulty Level For Paper-1 Was Easy To Moderate.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the CBSE CTET 2023 Exam?

As per the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis of 20th January 2023, the good attempts for Paper 1 are 120-125 questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CBSE CTET Exam 2023?

As Per The Official CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, Candidates Will Be Assigned 1 Mark For Every Correct Response And No Negative Marking Will Be Applicable For Incorrect Response.
