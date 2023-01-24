CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (24th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (24th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam from 28 December 2022 to 7th February 2023. On 24th January 2023, all the candidates who attempted Paper I & Paper II shared their viewpoints and experiences about the difficulty level and nature of questions asked in the Paper I & Paper II exam. By going through the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will learn about the good attempts and exam levels to ascertain their selection chances.

As per the latest trends, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates are going to attempt the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam for the present year. The CTET Paper I & Paper II 2022 exam is generally conducted in two shifts through online mode. Shift 1 is going to start from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Generally, there are two papers included in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8). 

Thus, all the aspirants should check the detailed CBSE CTET exam analysis to identify their selection chances in the exam. Also, they should visit the official portal regularly to stay updated with the latest news of the CBSE CTET Exam 2022 result release dates.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

  • The CTET Paper I & Paper II is an online tests.
  • CTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates aspiring to be a teacher in the school. Only the candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be issued the TET Qualifying Certificate.
  • A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks will appear in each paper of CTET.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is allotted for every correct response and no negative marking is applicable for a wrong answer.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 24th January CTET Paper-1 was of easy level:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 24th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

22-23

Easy

Language-I

30

25-26

Easy

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy

Mathematics

30

23-24

Easy

Environment Studies

30

23-24

Easy

Total

150

120-124

Easy

CBSE CTET Section-wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper I

All the eligible aspirants who participate in the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) exam should obtain at least the prescribed minimum marks in order to be declared qualified to apply for recruitment in Central Government Schools. Get the overall CTET 2023 Paper-1 exam analysis is discussed below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky

2-3

Piaget Stages – Stages, Adaptation

2-3

Jean Project

2

Kohlberg Moral Stage

1

Progressive Education

1-2

NCF 2005

5

Learning

1-2

NIPUN

1-2

NEP 2020

1-2

Remedial Teaching

1-2

IQ, Howard Gardner Theory

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on the Honey Bees, Magical Lamp, Synonym & Antonym)

15

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on Evilness, Poem- Suraj ki Chamak

15

Pedagogy (Assessment, Language Skill, NCF 2005)

15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2020

10

Money

1-2

Number Series

1-2

Addition/Multiply

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Pie Chart- Angle Based

1-2

Perimeter

2

Addition-Decimal Based

1

Unit Convertor

1-2

Symmetry

1-2

Data Calculator

1-2

Fractions

1

BODOMAS

1-2

Geometry

1-2

Time

1-2

Based on PYQ

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Ladakh

1

Elephant

1

Onion

1-2

Owl

1-2

Food

1-2

RTF 2009

1-2

Pre Stage

1-2

Food Chain

1-2

Rain

1-2

Transportation

1-2

Nutrition

1-2

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022  in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 24th January CTET Paper-2 was of easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII 24th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

21-22

Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Moderate

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

23-24

Easy to Moderate

60

23-24

Easy

Total

150

110-115

Easy to Moderate

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

We have shared below the CTET expected cut-off based on the CTET Exam Analysis and the feedback of the aspirants for the convenience of the aspirants.

Category

CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)

CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)

General

81-85

91-95

OBC

76-80

81-85

SC

70-75

75-80

ST

70-75

75-80

EWS

70-75

82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure at least minimum marks in the CTET exam will be declared qualified and will be issued with the TET passing certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of the questions asked in the CTET 2023 Exam?

As Per The Exam Review, The CBSE CTET Exam Difficulty Level For Paper 1 Was Easy And Paper 2 Was Easy To Moderate.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the CTET 2023 Exam?

As Per The CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, The Good Attempts For Paper 1 are 120-124 Questions And Paper-2 are 110-115 Questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CTET Exam 2023?

1 Mark Will Be Assigned For Every Correct Response And No Negative Marking Is There For Incorrect Answer.
