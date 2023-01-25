CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (25th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (25th Jan 2023): Download the CTET Exam Analysis for Paper I & Paper 2 held on 25th January 2023. Know about the difficulty level, the number of good attempts and the questions asked in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (25th Jan 2023): Candidates who have appeared for 25th Jan CBSE CTET exam have shared their feedback regarding the number of good attempts and difficulty level of both Paper-1 & Paper-2. Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 16th Edition of the Central Eligibility Test till February 7, 2023.

The CTET Paper I & Paper II 2022 exam is an online test and will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 starts from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who want to be teachers in Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is conducted for candidates who want to be teachers in Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who have not attempted the exam yet should go through the CBSE CTET exam analysis so that they can prepare themselves well for the upcoming exam. In fact, the candidates who have appeared for the exam should also check this CBSE CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 analysis to determine their chances of qualifying for the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

The CTET Paper 1 & Paper 2 is a computer-based test.

The main motive of the CTET exam is to identify the eligibility of the candidates willing to get teacher jobs in the school. Only the candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying marks in the papers will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.

A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks are asked in CTET Paper-1 & CTET Paper-2 separately.

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is given for every correct response, and a negative marking is not counted for a wrong answer.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 25th January CTET Paper-1 was of easy level:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 25th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 22-23 Easy to Moderate Language-I 30 25-26 Easy Language-II 30 25-26 Easy Mathematics 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Environment Studies 30 24-25 Easy Total 150 122-125 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

All the eligible candidates who will appear in the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) exam should secure at least the minimum marks in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming Central Government Schools recruitment process. Get the overall CTET 2022 Paper-1 exam analysis shared below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky 3 Piaget Stages 2-3 Jean Project 2 Kohlberg 2 Progressive Education 1-2 ADHD 5 Learning 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 NEP 2020 2 Critical Thinking 1-2 IQ, Howard Gardner Theory 1-2 PYQ 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on the Car Mechanic, Metaphor, Adverb, Figure of Speech Synonym & Antonym) 15 English Pedagogy (Jean Project, ZPD, NEP 2020, Inclusive Education, Multilingualism) 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on Challenges after Unsuccessful, Grammar,, 15 Pedagogy (LSRW, Language Skill, Vygotsky, NCF 2005) 15

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2020 10 Dice 1-2 Number Series 1-2 Statement 1-2 Pattern Based 1-2 Pie Chart 1-2 Addition-Decimal Based 1 Unit Convertor 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Fractions 1 BODOMAS 1-2 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 National Park 1 Animal 1 Taste Buds 1-2 Places 1-2 Theme Based Questions 1-2 JAVA Tribes 1-2 Food Chain 1-2 Transportation 1-2 Nutrition 1-2

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2023 in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 25th January CTET Paper-2 was of easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII 25th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 22-23 Moderate Language-I 30 25-26 Moderate Language-II 30 25-26 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 24-25 Easy to Moderate 60 24-25 Easy Total 150 112-115 Easy to Moderate

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

We have discussed below the CTET expected cut-off marks on the basis of the CTET Exam Analysis and the viewpoints of the aspirants for the ease of the aspirants.

Category CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1) CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2) General 81-85 91-95 OBC 76-80 81-85 SC 70-75 75-80 ST 70-75 75-80 EWS 70-75 82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was helpful for all the candidates. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum marks in the CTET exam will be announced as qualified and will be awarded the TET passing certificate.