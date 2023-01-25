CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (25th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (25th Jan 2023): Candidates who have appeared for 25th Jan CBSE CTET exam have shared their feedback regarding the number of good attempts and difficulty level of both Paper-1 & Paper-2. Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 16th Edition of the Central Eligibility Test till February 7, 2023. 

The CTET Paper I & Paper II 2022 exam is an online test and will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 starts from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who want to be teachers in Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is conducted for candidates who want to be teachers in Classes 6 to 8. 

Candidates who have not attempted the exam yet should go through the CBSE CTET exam analysis so that they can prepare themselves well for the upcoming exam. In fact, the candidates who have appeared for the exam should also check this CBSE CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 analysis to determine their chances of qualifying for the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

  • The CTET Paper 1 & Paper 2 is a computer-based test.
  • The main motive of the CTET exam is to identify the eligibility of the candidates willing to get teacher jobs in the school. Only the candidates who will obtain minimum qualifying marks in the papers will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.
  • A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks are asked in CTET Paper-1 & CTET Paper-2 separately.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is given for every correct response, and a negative marking is not counted for a wrong answer.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 25th January CTET Paper-1 was of easy level:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 25th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

22-23

Easy to Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Easy

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy

Mathematics

30

24-25

Easy to Moderate

Environment Studies

30

24-25

Easy

Total

150

122-125

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

All the eligible candidates who will appear in the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) exam should secure at least the minimum marks in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming Central Government Schools recruitment process. Get the overall CTET 2022 Paper-1 exam analysis shared below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky

3

Piaget Stages

2-3

Jean Project

2

Kohlberg

2

Progressive Education

1-2

ADHD

5

Learning

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

NEP 2020

2

Critical Thinking

1-2

IQ, Howard Gardner Theory

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on the Car Mechanic, Metaphor, Adverb, Figure of Speech Synonym & Antonym)

15

English Pedagogy (Jean Project, ZPD, NEP 2020, Inclusive Education, Multilingualism)

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on Challenges after Unsuccessful, Grammar,, 

15

Pedagogy (LSRW, Language Skill, Vygotsky, NCF 2005)

15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2020

10

Dice

1-2

Number Series

1-2

Statement

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Pie Chart

1-2

Addition-Decimal Based

1

Unit Convertor

1-2

Symmetry

1-2

Fractions

1

BODOMAS

1-2

Geometry

1-2

Based on PYQ

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

National Park

1

Animal

1

Taste Buds

1-2

Places

1-2

Theme Based Questions

1-2

JAVA Tribes

1-2

Food Chain

1-2

Transportation

1-2

Nutrition

1-2

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2023  in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 25th January CTET Paper-2 was of easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII 25th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

22-23

Moderate

Language-I

30

25-26

Moderate

Language-II

30

25-26

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

24-25

Easy to Moderate

60

24-25

Easy

Total

150

112-115

Easy to Moderate

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

We have discussed below the CTET expected cut-off marks on the basis of the CTET Exam Analysis and the viewpoints of the aspirants for the ease of the aspirants.

Category

CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)

CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)

General

81-85

91-95

OBC

76-80

81-85

SC

70-75

75-80

ST

70-75

75-80

EWS

70-75

82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was helpful for all the candidates. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to the minimum marks in the CTET exam will be announced as qualified and will be awarded the TET passing certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of the questions asked in the CTET 2023 Exam?

As Per The Exam Review, The CBSE CTET Exam Difficulty Level For Paper 1 and Paper 2 Was Easy To Moderate.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the CTET 2023 Exam?

As Per The CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, The Good Attempts For Paper 1 Are 122-125 Questions And Paper-2 Are 112-115 Questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CTET Exam 2023?

As per the official notification, 1 Mark Will Be Assigned For Every Correct Response And No Negative Marking Is There For Incorrect Answer.
