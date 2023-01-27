CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (27th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (27th Jan 2023): Check the CBSE CTET 2023 Section-Wise Analysis for Paper 1 & Paper 2. Know about the difficulty level, the number of good attempts and the questions asked in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (27th Jan 2023): Candidates who have attempted CBSE CTET exam held on 27th January 2023 have shared their feedback and important questions related to Paper-1 and Paper-2. Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organizing the Central Eligibility Test from till 7th February 2023.

The CTET Paper I & Paper II exam is a computer-based test held in two shifts. Shift 1 begins from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CTET Paper 1 is held for aspirants who want to work as a teacher in Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is conducted for aspirants who want to work as a teacher in Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who have not appeared for the exam yet should check the CBSE CTET exam analysis so that they can understand the type of questions asked in the exam. In fact, the candidates who have already attempted the exam should also go through this CBSE CTET Paper I & Paper II analysis to determine the chances of their selection in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

The CTET Paper I & Paper II is an online test.

The CTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates aspiring to get teacher jobs in the school. Only the aspirants who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the exam will get the TET Qualifying Certificate.

A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks asked in CTET Paper I & CTET Paper II separately

As per the CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is allotted for every correct answer, and negative marking is not applicable for a wrong answer.

CBSE CTET 2023 Paper-1 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 27th January CTET Paper-1 was of easy to moderate level:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 27th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy Language-I 30 25-26 Easy Language-II 30 25-26 Easy Mathematics 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Environment Studies 30 24-25 Easy Total 150 124-126 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Paper-1 Exam Analysis

All the eligible aspirants who will attempt the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) exam should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks in order to be eligible to participate in the upcoming Central Government Schools recruitment process. Get the overall CTET 2022 Paper-1 exam analysis discussed below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky 3 Piaget Stages 2-3 Jean Project 2 NCF 2005 1-2 Kohlberg 2 Progressive Education 1-2 NIPUN 5 Metacognition 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 NEP 2020 2 Critical Thinking 1-2 IQ, Howard Gardner Theory 1-2 PYQ 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage, Adverb, Figure of Speech Synonym & Antonym) 15 English Pedagogy (NEP 2020, Inclusive Education, Multilingualism) 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage, Grammar,, 15 Pedagogy (LSRW, Language Skill, Vygotsky, NCF 2005) 15

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2020 10 Number Series 1-2 Statement 1-2 Pattern Based 1-2 Pie Chart 1-2 Divide 1 Unit Convertor 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Place Value 1 BODOMAS 1-2 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 National Park 1 Elephant 1 Ladakh 1-2 Flood 1-2 Theme Based Questions 1-2 Owl 1-2 Painting 1-2 Bees 1-2 Nutrition 1-2

CBSE CTET 2023 Paper-2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2023 in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 27th January CTET Paper-2 was of easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII 27th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 22-23 Moderate Language-I 30 25-26 Moderate Language-II 30 25-26 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 24-25 Easy to Moderate 60 24-25 Easy Total 150 112-115 Easy to Moderate

CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

We have shared below the CTET expected cut-off marks based on the CTET Exam Analysis and the viewpoints of the aspirants for the convenience of the aspirants.

Category CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1) CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2) General 81-85 91-95 OBC 76-80 81-85 SC 70-75 75-80 ST 70-75 75-80 EWS 70-75 82-85

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the candidates. Those who obtain at least the minimum marks in the CTET exam will be qualified and will receive the TET passing certificate.