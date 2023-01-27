CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (27th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review, Cut off, Questions

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (27th Jan 2023): Candidates who have attempted CBSE CTET exam held on 27th January 2023 have shared their feedback and important questions related to Paper-1 and Paper-2. Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organizing the Central Eligibility Test from till 7th February 2023.
The CTET Paper I & Paper II exam is a computer-based test held in two shifts. Shift 1 begins from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 timing will be 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CTET Paper 1 is held for aspirants who want to work as a teacher in Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is conducted for aspirants who want to work as a teacher in Classes 6 to 8.
|
CTET Study Material
|
CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips
Candidates who have not appeared for the exam yet should check the CBSE CTET exam analysis so that they can understand the type of questions asked in the exam. In fact, the candidates who have already attempted the exam should also go through this CBSE CTET Paper I & Paper II analysis to determine the chances of their selection in the exam.
|
Related Topics
|
CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App
CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023
- The CTET Paper I & Paper II is an online test.
- The CTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates aspiring to get teacher jobs in the school. Only the aspirants who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the exam will get the TET Qualifying Certificate.
- A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks asked in CTET Paper I & CTET Paper II separately
- As per the CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is allotted for every correct answer, and negative marking is not applicable for a wrong answer.
CBSE CTET 2023 Paper-1 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 27th January CTET Paper-1 was of easy to moderate level:
|
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 27th January 2023
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
24-25
|
Easy
|
Language-I
|
30
|
25-26
|
Easy
|
Language-II
|
30
|
25-26
|
Easy
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
24-25
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
24-25
|
Easy
|
Total
|
150
|
124-126
|
Easy to Moderate
CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Paper-1 Exam Analysis
All the eligible aspirants who will attempt the Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) exam should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks in order to be eligible to participate in the upcoming Central Government Schools recruitment process. Get the overall CTET 2022 Paper-1 exam analysis discussed below:
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Vygotsky
|
3
|
Piaget Stages
|
2-3
|
Jean Project
|
2
|
NCF 2005
|
1-2
|
Kohlberg
|
2
|
Progressive Education
|
1-2
|
NIPUN
|
5
|
Metacognition
|
1-2
|
Growth and Development
|
1-2
|
NEP 2020
|
2
|
Critical Thinking
|
1-2
|
IQ, Howard Gardner Theory
|
1-2
|
PYQ
|
1-2
|
[Language 1] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension (1 passage, Adverb, Figure of Speech Synonym & Antonym)
|
15
|
English Pedagogy (NEP 2020, Inclusive Education, Multilingualism)
|
15
|
[Language 2] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension; Passage, Grammar,,
|
15
|
Pedagogy (LSRW, Language Skill, Vygotsky, NCF 2005)
|
15
|
Mathematics (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2020
|
10
|
Number Series
|
1-2
|
Statement
|
1-2
|
Pattern Based
|
1-2
|
Pie Chart
|
1-2
|
Divide
|
1
|
Unit Convertor
|
1-2
|
Symmetry
|
1-2
|
Place Value
|
1
|
BODOMAS
|
1-2
|
Geometry
|
1-2
|
Based on PYQ
|
1-2
|
Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy
|
10
|
National Park
|
1
|
Elephant
|
1
|
Ladakh
|
1-2
|
Flood
|
1-2
|
Theme Based Questions
|
1-2
|
Owl
|
1-2
|
Painting
|
1-2
|
Bees
|
1-2
|
Nutrition
|
1-2
CBSE CTET 2023 Paper-2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Candidates who are going to appear in the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) should obtain at least the minimum qualifying marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2023 in order to be declared eligible to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Central Government Schools. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the 27th January CTET Paper-2 was of easy to moderate level.
|
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII 27th January 2023
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
22-23
|
Moderate
|
Language-I
|
30
|
25-26
|
Moderate
|
Language-II
|
30
|
25-26
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mathematics & Science
OR
Social Studies
|
60
|
24-25
|
Easy to Moderate
|
60
|
24-25
|
Easy
|
Total
|
150
|
112-115
|
Easy to Moderate
CTET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023
We have shared below the CTET expected cut-off marks based on the CTET Exam Analysis and the viewpoints of the aspirants for the convenience of the aspirants.
|
Category
|
CTET Expected Cut off (Paper 1)
|
CTET Expected Cut Off (Paper 2)
|
General
|
81-85
|
91-95
|
OBC
|
76-80
|
81-85
|
SC
|
70-75
|
75-80
|
ST
|
70-75
|
75-80
|
EWS
|
70-75
|
82-85
We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the candidates. Those who obtain at least the minimum marks in the CTET exam will be qualified and will receive the TET passing certificate.