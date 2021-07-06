WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 to release on this date for Workshop Instructor & Legal Metrology Posts

WBPSC Workshop Instructor Prelims Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the prelims exam for the post of Workshop Instructor (02/20) and Inspector of Legal Metrology (8/2020) at its official website.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct WBPSC Workshop Instructor and Inspector Metrology Prelims 2021 Exam on 25 July. The workshop instructor exam will be conducted in the Morning Shift (10.00 AM to 11.30 AM) while the Inspector of Legal Metrology exam will be conducted in the Afternoon Shift (2.30 PM to 4.00 PM).

Candidates will be able to download the admit cards for the said Preliminary Screening Test from the Commission's website www.wbpsc.gov.in on and from 15th July 2021. The link to the admit card will be allotted in this article, once uploaded. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

The candidates should note that Mobile phones, Bluetooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the exam is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future examinations.

Latest Government Jobs:

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies for SI and Constable Post against sports quota, Submit applications from 10 July @biharpolice.bih.nic.in

Cantonment Board, Ahmedabad Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Teacher Posts, Apply Online from 8 July onwards

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification for 168 Vacancies, Apply @bharatpetroleum.in

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist and Other Posts

Rajasthan Police SI/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 for 81 Vacancies

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Web Editor, News Editor, News Reader & Other Posts