Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: RCB vs RR, Check All Details Here

The Indian Premier League, commonly known as the IPL, is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world. IPL 2023 is currently underway and has lived up to its promise of bringing together some of the best cricketing talents from across the globe. The tournament features a total of eight teams, representing different cities in India, who compete against each other in a round-robin format followed by playoffs.

The 16th edition of the tournament started on March 31st and will go on until May 28th.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Trent Boult took Virat Kohli’s wicket with the first ball of the match.

Off to an eventful start, RCB finished their innings with 189/9.

Chasing the target of 190, RR lost 7 wickets.

RCB defeated RR by 7 runs.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 32, RCB vs RR?

Harshal Patel of RCB took the most wickets in yesterday’s IPL match number 32 between RCB and RR. Patel really shined by bowling economically, taking 3 wickets. He was one of the driving factors behind RCB’s win by taking wickets at the right time.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the RCB vs RR match?

Glenn Maxwell of RCB scored the most runs in the recent RCB vs. RR match. Maxwell scored 77 runs off 44 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

Glenn Maxwell, who scored the most runs in the match between RCB and RR, also scored the most sixes in the match. He delivered 4 sixes off 44 balls.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 32 Yesterday?

Player Of The Match: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

TIAGO.ev Electric Striker Of The Match: Dhruv Jurel (RR) Strike rater: 212.50

Visit Saudi Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Heinrich Klaasen, 91 metres

RuPay On-The-Go 4s: Faf du Plessis, 8 fours

