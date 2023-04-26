GT vs MI: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Details Here

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match 2023: Gujarat Titans went head-to-head with Mumbai Indians in the recent match 35 of the IPL 2023.

The Indian Premier League, commonly known as the IPL, is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world. IPL 2023 is currently underway and has lived up to its promise of bringing together the best cricketers from across the globe. The tournament features a total of eight teams, which will compete against each other in a round-robin format followed by playoffs.

The 16th edition of the tournament started on March 31, 2023, and will continue until May 28, 2023.

Related:

Who Won Yesterday's GT vs MI IPL Match?

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Rohit Sharma blamed the watery-looking pitch for his decision to let GT bat first.

GT scored 207/6 in their 20-over innings.

Chasing the target of 208, MI lost 3 wickets quite early, in just 8 overs.

Rohit Sharma-led and five-time IPL champions, MI managed to score 152/9, owing to the early and quick loss of wickets.

GT defeated MI by 55 runs.

Final Scoreboard:

Batting First: GT- 207/6 (20 overs)

Chasing: SRH - 152/9 (20 overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's GT vs MI IPL Match?

Noor Ahmad of MI took the most wickets in yesterday’s match. Ahmad bowled economically, taking 3 wickets and only giving 37 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the GT vs MI match?

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill scored the most runs in match number 35 of the IPL. Gill scored a half-century (56 runs) in 34 balls. He scored 8 boundaries in total- 7 fours and 1 six.

Who hit the most sixes in yesterday's IPL match?

GT’s David Miller scored the most sixes in yesterday’s match. He scored 4 sixes and a had a total score of 46 runs.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 35 Yesterday?

Anubhav Manohar of Gujarat Titans won the Man of the Match award in yesterday’s IPL match between GT and MI.

Here are other match awards:

TIAGO.ev Electric Striker Of The Match: David Miller (GT)

Herbalife Active Catch Of The Match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Visit Saudi Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Abhinav Manohar, 87 metres

RuPay On-The-Go 4s: Shubman Gill (GT), 7 fours

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Noor Ahmad (GT), 23

MVA points Dream11 Gamechanger Of The Match: Noor Ahmad, 99 fantasy points









