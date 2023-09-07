JNU Close All Gates from September 7 to 11, Allow Only North Gate Entry Ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued a circular regarding the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government for the G20 Summit. As per the notification, only the North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Campus will remain open from September 7 to 11, 2023. The entry timings are 9 PM to 6 PM.

During this period, all other entrances will be closed for security reasons related to the G20 summit in Delhi. This measure has been implemented with the approval of the competent authority. Earlier, the Education Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and offices from September 8 to 10 considering G20 Summit.

Notice Regarding restrictions imposed by JNU

The notice issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University states, “In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and over all security concerns, only North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Campus will remain open from 09:00 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2023. All other gates will remain closed during this period.”

Schools and colleges to remain closed from tomorrow in Delhi

The Education Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena has informed about the closure of all schools, colleges and offices from September 8 to 10, 2023 due to the G20 Summit. Apart from this all private offices, educational and other institutions located in the national capital will also remain closed.

She said, "It is a matter of great pride that our country is hosting the G20 Summit. I congratulate the Centre for coming up with a grand convention centre at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Summit will be held. Ten roads have been refurbished for the G20 Summit and extensive beautification work has been undertaken."

