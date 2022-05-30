JEECUP 2022 Postponed, UP Polytechnic Exam Revised Date To Be Announced Soon at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has postponed the JEECUP 2022 exam. The authorities released a notice at the JEECUP 2022 official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in regarding the postponement of exam. Also, the revised JEECUP exam date 2022 will be released soon at the official website. Earlier, the JEECUP 2022 was scheduled to be conducted from 6th to 10th June.

The UP Polytechnic exam 2022 will be held as a computer-based test. The official notice reads, “Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly.”

Revised JEECUP 2022 Exam Date

The new UP Polytechnic exam date 2022 will be notified soon. Once released, the JEECUP will date will be available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The authorities have not yet shared the reason for the postponement of the exam. The JEECUP UP Polytechnic exam 2022 will be held as a computer-based test. The UPJEE exam 2022 will be conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes and there will be 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct response and 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect response.

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card

As the exam was scheduled to be conducted from 6th June, therefore, it was expected that JEECUP admit card 2022 was to be released on 29th May, however, the UP polytechnic hall tickets were not released. Since the authorities have now postponed the JEECUP 2022 exam, the fresh UPJEE admit card date 2022 will be released along with the exam date. Students who have registered for the JEECUP 2022 will be issued a UP polytechnic admit card.

About Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)

UP polytechnic exam 2022 or JEECUP is held for admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state. Students seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh are required to appear and qualify the UPJEE/JEECUP exam 2022.

