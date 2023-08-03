NEET PG counselling 2023 dates revised, fill choices till tomorrow, check schedule here

  1. Home
NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC has revised the counselling dates for NEET PG and MDS for admission to 50% AIQ seats. Now, candidates can register and pay the fees till today while the choice-filling can be done till tomorrow - August 4 at mcc.nic.in. Check schedule here 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 17:13 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the dates for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG  and MDS counselling 2023 for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, and MDS programmes. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for NEET PG counselling is today whereas, candidates can fill in their choices till tomorrow - August 4, 2023. 

They can apply online at the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in. Now, NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on August 7, 2023. Those who have been allotted colleges and seats will have to report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 14, 2023. 

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule - Direct PDF Link (Available Now)

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check below the revised date of MCC NEET PG counselling for different rounds: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET PG Counselling Registration, Payment

July 27 to August 3, 2023

Choice filling, Locking

July 28 to August 4, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 5 to 6, 2023

NEET PG seat allotment result

August 7, 2023

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

August 8, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 8 to 14, 2023 

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Go through the table to know the revised dates for round 2 NEET counselling: 

Events 

Dates 

Registration, Payment

August 17 to 22, 2023

Choice filling, Locking

August 19 to 22, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 23 to 24, 2023

NEET PG seat allotment result

August 25, 2023

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

August 26, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 27 to September 4, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3

Check the table to know the revised schedule of NEET counselling for round 3:

Events 

Dates 

NEET PG Registration, Payment

September 8 to 12, 2023 

Choice filling, Locking

September 9 to 13, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 14 to 15, 2023

NEET PG seat allotment result

September 16, 2023 

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

September 17, 2023 

Reporting to the allotted institute

September 18 to 25, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round 

Check the table to know the revised schedule of NEET counselling for the stray vacancy round: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET PG Registration

September 28 to 30, 2023 

Choice filling, Locking

September 29 to October 1, 2023

Seat allotment process

October 2 to 3, 2023 

NEET PG seat allotment Result

October 4, 2023 

Reporting to the allotted institute

October 6 to 10, 2023

