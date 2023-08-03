NEET PG counselling 2023 dates revised, fill choices till tomorrow, check schedule here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the dates for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG and MDS counselling 2023 for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, and MDS programmes. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for NEET PG counselling is today whereas, candidates can fill in their choices till tomorrow - August 4, 2023.
They can apply online at the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in. Now, NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on August 7, 2023. Those who have been allotted colleges and seats will have to report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 14, 2023.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule - Direct PDF Link (Available Now)
NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1
Candidates can check below the revised date of MCC NEET PG counselling for different rounds:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET PG Counselling Registration, Payment
|
July 27 to August 3, 2023
|
Choice filling, Locking
|
July 28 to August 4, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 5 to 6, 2023
|
NEET PG seat allotment result
|
August 7, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by candidates on portal
|
August 8, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2
Go through the table to know the revised dates for round 2 NEET counselling:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration, Payment
|
August 17 to 22, 2023
|
Choice filling, Locking
|
August 19 to 22, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 23 to 24, 2023
|
NEET PG seat allotment result
|
August 25, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by candidates on portal
|
August 26, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
August 27 to September 4, 2023
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3
Check the table to know the revised schedule of NEET counselling for round 3:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET PG Registration, Payment
|
September 8 to 12, 2023
|
Choice filling, Locking
|
September 9 to 13, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 14 to 15, 2023
|
NEET PG seat allotment result
|
September 16, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by candidates on portal
|
September 17, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
September 18 to 25, 2023
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round
Check the table to know the revised schedule of NEET counselling for the stray vacancy round:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET PG Registration
|
September 28 to 30, 2023
|
Choice filling, Locking
|
September 29 to October 1, 2023
|
Seat allotment process
|
October 2 to 3, 2023
|
NEET PG seat allotment Result
|
October 4, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
October 6 to 10, 2023
