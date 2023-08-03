NEET PG counselling 2023 dates revised, fill choices till tomorrow, check schedule here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the dates for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG and MDS counselling 2023 for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, and MDS programmes. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for NEET PG counselling is today whereas, candidates can fill in their choices till tomorrow - August 4, 2023.

They can apply online at the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in. Now, NEET PG seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on August 7, 2023. Those who have been allotted colleges and seats will have to report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 14, 2023.

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check below the revised date of MCC NEET PG counselling for different rounds:

Events Dates NEET PG Counselling Registration, Payment July 27 to August 3, 2023 Choice filling, Locking July 28 to August 4, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 5 to 6, 2023 NEET PG seat allotment result August 7, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal August 8, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 8 to 14, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Go through the table to know the revised dates for round 2 NEET counselling:

Events Dates Registration, Payment August 17 to 22, 2023 Choice filling, Locking August 19 to 22, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 23 to 24, 2023 NEET PG seat allotment result August 25, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal August 26, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 27 to September 4, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3

Check the table to know the revised schedule of NEET counselling for round 3:

Events Dates NEET PG Registration, Payment September 8 to 12, 2023 Choice filling, Locking September 9 to 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 NEET PG seat allotment result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal September 17, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute September 18 to 25, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Dates 2023 for Stray Vacancy Round

Check the table to know the revised schedule of NEET counselling for the stray vacancy round:

Events Dates NEET PG Registration September 28 to 30, 2023 Choice filling, Locking September 29 to October 1, 2023 Seat allotment process October 2 to 3, 2023 NEET PG seat allotment Result October 4, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute October 6 to 10, 2023

Also Read: HP NEET Counselling 2023: Provisional Seat Allotment List Released; Get PDF File Here