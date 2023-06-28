Pondicherry University Admissions 2023: Last date for Foreign Student Admissions Extended

Pondicherry University Admissions 2023: Pondicherry University has extended the last date to submit the admission application forms for various programmes by foreign candidates to July 31, 2023. Those eligible NRI and overseas candidates who want to get admission into various Post-Graduate/ Integrated Post-Graduate & PhD programmes who are yet to register can apply by filling out the registration form through the official website - pondiuni.edu.in.
As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the Pondicherry University FSR was June 23, 2023. But later it got extended to July 31, 2023. The PondicherryUniversityVC shared this information on its Twitter handle. Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin before submitting the registration form online.
Check the Tweet below:
Submission of online application for admission of Foreign Student to various programmes in Pondicherry University for the academic year 2023-24 has been extended.— PondicherryUniversityVC (@PondiUniVC) June 27, 2023
Last date of receipt of online application : 31.07.2023https://t.co/dMy0XBPiGKhttps://t.co/lkNuUqHgQs
Pondicherry University Foreign Students Admissions 2023 Dates
Candidates who are interested in applying for the Pondicherry University Foreign Students admissions can check the important dates in the table below:
Events
Dates
Commencement of Pondicherry University Foreign Students Admissions
June 2, 2023
Last date to submit the Foreign students admission form
July 31, 2023
Check the information brochure here
How to fill out the Pondicherry University Foreign Students registration form 2023?
Eligible candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the Pondicherry University Foreign Students registration form.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Pondicherry University Admission portal - pondifsradmission.samarth.edu.in or pondiuni.edu.in
- Step 2: Click on the Foreign Student Admissions tab available on the screen
- Step 3: After this, click on the registration link given and then register using required details to login
- Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked in the application form and upload the documents as asked
- Step 5: Make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee and then submit
- Step 6: Download the application form and save it for future use
