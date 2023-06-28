Pondicherry University Admissions 2023: Last date for Foreign Student Admissions Extended

Pondicherry University Admissions 2023: Pondicherry University has extended the last date to submit the admission application forms for various programmes by foreign candidates to July 31, 2023. Those eligible NRI and overseas candidates who want to get admission into various Post-Graduate/ Integrated Post-Graduate & PhD programmes who are yet to register can apply by filling out the registration form through the official website - pondiuni.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the Pondicherry University FSR was June 23, 2023. But later it got extended to July 31, 2023. The PondicherryUniversityVC shared this information on its Twitter handle. Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin before submitting the registration form online.

Submission of online application for admission of Foreign Student to various programmes in Pondicherry University for the academic year 2023-24 has been extended.



Last date of receipt of online application : 31.07.2023