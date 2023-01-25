PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced complete subject-wise Punjab Board class 10, 12 dates 2023 today - January 25. Students can download the PSEB date sheet 2023 pdf for 10th, 12th from the official website - pseb.ac.in. As per the released schedule, the Punjab board class 12 exam 2023 will be held from February 20 to April 20 for Humanities, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams. Whereas, the PSEB class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 24 to April 20. Along with this, PSEB class 5th and 8th board exam subject-wise dates have also been released.
PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th
The Punjab 10th annual board exams will be held in the morning shift from 10 to 1:15 AM. Check complete Punjab Board class 10th subject-wise date sheet below.
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 24, 2023
|
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|
March 27, 2023
|
English
|
March 28, 2023
|
Music (Gayan)
|
March 29, 2023
|
Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
|
March 31, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
April 1, 2023
|
Mechanical Drawing & Painting
|
April 3, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
April 5, 2023
|
Science
|
April 6, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
April 10, 2023
|
Social Science
|
April 11, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
April 12, 2023
|
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|
April 13, 2023
|
Home Science
|
April 15, 2023
|
Health and Physical Education
|
April 17, 2023
|
Music Tabla
|
April 18, 2023
|
Physical Education
|
April 19, 2023
|
Music Vadan
|
April 20, 2023
|
Tailoring
Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German
Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods
NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power
Punjab Board 12th Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12th
The PSEB class 12 board exam 2023 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 to 5:15 pm. Check below PSEB class 12 subject-wise time table below -
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
February 20, 2023
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
February 21, 2023
|
Music (Vocal)
|
February 22, 2023
|
Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II
|
February 23, 2023
|
Sociology
|
February 24, 2023
|
General English
|
February 27, 2023
|
Media studies, Biology
|
February 28, 2023
|
History
|
March 1, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 2, 2023
|
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|
March 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit, French, German
|
March 4, 2023
|
Political science, Physics
|
March 6, 2023
|
Environmental Studies
|
March 20, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 21, 2023
|
Computer Application
|
March 22, 2023
|
Business Studies- II
|
March 24, 2023
|
Gurmat Sangeet
|
March 27, 2023
|
Physical Education & Sports
|
March 28, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
March 29, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 31, 2023
|
Economics
|
April 1, 2023
|
Dance
|
April 3, 2023
|
Public Administration
|
April 5, 2023
|
Religion
|
April 6, 2023
|
NSQF Subjects - Prachoon / Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power
|
April 10, 2023
|
Psychology
|
April 11, 2023
|
History and appreciation of arts
|
April 12, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
April 13, 2023
|
Accountancy-II
|
April 15, 2023
|
Music Instrumental
|
April 17, 2023
|
Defence Studies
|
April 18, 2023
|
National Cadet Corps
|
April 19, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
April 20, 2023
|
Music (Tabla), Fundamentals of E-Business
Check Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
