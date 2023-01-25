PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced complete subject-wise Punjab Board class 10, 12 dates 2023 today - January 25. Students can download the PSEB date sheet 2023 pdf for 10th, 12th from the official website - pseb.ac.in. As per the released schedule, the Punjab board class 12 exam 2023 will be held from February 20 to April 20 for Humanities, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams. Whereas, the PSEB class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 24 to April 20. Along with this, PSEB class 5th and 8th board exam subject-wise dates have also been released.

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th

The Punjab 10th annual board exams will be held in the morning shift from 10 to 1:15 AM. Check complete Punjab Board class 10th subject-wise date sheet below.

Exam Dates Subjects March 24, 2023 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A March 27, 2023 English March 28, 2023 Music (Gayan) March 29, 2023 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B March 31, 2023 Computer Science April 1, 2023 Mechanical Drawing & Painting April 3, 2023 Mathematics April 5, 2023 Science April 6, 2023 Agriculture April 10, 2023 Social Science April 11, 2023 Welcome Life April 12, 2023 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) April 13, 2023 Home Science April 15, 2023 Health and Physical Education April 17, 2023 Music Tabla April 18, 2023 Physical Education April 19, 2023 Music Vadan April 20, 2023 Tailoring Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

Punjab Board 12th Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12th

The PSEB class 12 board exam 2023 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 to 5:15 pm. Check below PSEB class 12 subject-wise time table below -

Exam Dates Subjects February 20, 2023 General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture February 21, 2023 Music (Vocal) February 22, 2023 Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II February 23, 2023 Sociology February 24, 2023 General English February 27, 2023 Media studies, Biology February 28, 2023 History March 1, 2023 Mathematics March 2, 2023 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu March 3, 2023 Sanskrit, French, German March 4, 2023 Political science, Physics March 6, 2023 Environmental Studies March 20, 2023 Geography March 21, 2023 Computer Application March 22, 2023 Business Studies- II March 24, 2023 Gurmat Sangeet March 27, 2023 Physical Education & Sports March 28, 2023 Welcome Life March 29, 2023 Home Science March 31, 2023 Economics April 1, 2023 Dance April 3, 2023 Public Administration April 5, 2023 Religion April 6, 2023 NSQF Subjects - Prachoon / Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power April 10, 2023 Psychology April 11, 2023 History and appreciation of arts April 12, 2023 Agriculture April 13, 2023 Accountancy-II April 15, 2023 Music Instrumental April 17, 2023 Defence Studies April 18, 2023 National Cadet Corps April 19, 2023 Computer Science April 20, 2023 Music (Tabla), Fundamentals of E-Business

Check Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Details Here