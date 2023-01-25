    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): PSEB has released the subject-wise Punjab board class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 today. Students can download their PSEB time table 2023 for 10th, 12th at pseb.ac.in. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 17:12 IST
    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT)
    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT)

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced complete subject-wise Punjab Board class 10, 12 dates 2023 today - January 25. Students can download the PSEB date sheet 2023 pdf for 10th, 12th from the official website - pseb.ac.in. As per the released schedule, the Punjab board class 12 exam 2023 will be held from February 20 to April 20 for Humanities, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams. Whereas, the PSEB class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 24 to April 20. Along with this, PSEB class 5th and 8th board exam subject-wise dates have also been released. 

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10th 

    The Punjab 10th annual board exams will be held in the morning shift from 10 to 1:15 AM. Check complete Punjab Board class 10th subject-wise date sheet below. 

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    March 24, 2023

    Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

    March 27, 2023

    English

    March 28, 2023

    Music (Gayan)

    March 29, 2023

    Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

    March 31, 2023

    Computer Science

    April 1, 2023

    Mechanical Drawing & Painting

    April 3, 2023

    Mathematics

    April 5, 2023

    Science

    April 6, 2023

    Agriculture

    April 10, 2023

    Social Science

    April 11, 2023

    Welcome Life

    April 12, 2023

    Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

    April 13, 2023

    Home Science

    April 15, 2023

    Health and Physical Education

    April 17, 2023

    Music Tabla

    April 18, 2023

    Physical Education

    April 19, 2023

    Music Vadan

    April 20, 2023

    Tailoring

    Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German

    Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods

    NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

    Punjab Board 12th Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12th 

    The PSEB class 12 board exam 2023 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 to 5:15 pm. Check below PSEB class 12 subject-wise time table below - 

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    February 20, 2023

    General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

    February 21, 2023

    Music (Vocal)

    February 22, 2023

    Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II

    February 23, 2023

    Sociology

    February 24, 2023

    General English

    February 27, 2023

    Media studies, Biology

    February 28, 2023

    History

    March 1, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 2, 2023

    Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

    March 3, 2023

    Sanskrit, French, German

    March 4, 2023

    Political science, Physics

    March 6, 2023

    Environmental Studies

    March 20, 2023

    Geography

    March 21, 2023

    Computer Application

    March 22, 2023

    Business Studies- II

    March 24, 2023

    Gurmat Sangeet

    March 27, 2023

    Physical Education & Sports

    March 28, 2023

    Welcome Life

    March 29, 2023

    Home Science

    March 31, 2023

    Economics

    April 1, 2023

    Dance

    April 3, 2023

    Public Administration

    April 5, 2023

    Religion

    April 6, 2023

    NSQF Subjects - Prachoon / Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

    April 10, 2023

    Psychology

    April 11, 2023

    History and appreciation of arts

    April 12, 2023

    Agriculture

    April 13, 2023

    Accountancy-II

    April 15, 2023

    Music Instrumental

    April 17, 2023

    Defence Studies

    April 18, 2023

    National Cadet Corps

    April 19, 2023

    Computer Science

    April 20, 2023

    Music (Tabla), Fundamentals of E-Business

    Check Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification