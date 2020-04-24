BHU UET 2020 B.Com Exam Syllabus | List of Important topics to prepare

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts Under Graduate Entrance Test (UET) for admission to the B.Com course every year. The entrance test is popularly known as BHU UET entrance exam. It is an important entrance exam as it opens the gate for the aspirants to pursue their career in the domain of commerce and finance. BHU offers B.Com course and one B.Com course specialization in Financial Markets Management. Aspirants who are keen on pursuing MBA (Finance) or plan to join the financial market sector of the economy can plan to seek admission in this course.

Find out the detailed list of important topics that you need to study to prepare for the BHU UET B.Com entrance exam this year.

BHU UET Syllabus 2020

Banaras Hindu University has released BHU UET 2020 syllabus for the aspirants preparing to appear for the B.Com exam. Candidates are advised to carefully read the syllabus and the topics expected in the exam to gain clear cut idea of the subjects and topics to be prepare before the D-day. Refer to the BHU UET syllabus 2020 before starting off your exam preparation.

Here is a list of important topics that are expected in Common BHU UET B.Com Paper I:-

Courses Topics/ Subjects B.Com Hons./ B.COm Hons. Financial Market Management Accountancy, Financial Statement Analysis, Financial Market, Economics, Money and Banking, Basic Mathematics, Business Organization, Business Management, Business Environment, Computer basics, Current economic affairs

BHU UET B.Com Exam Analysis

Now that you are aware of the important topics to prepare for the BHU UET B.Com exam, take a look at the important exam pattern highlight to strategise your preparation plan smartly.

BHU UET B.com exam is an objective-type question based aptitude test.

It carries 150 questions for which 150 minutes will be allotted to the candidates.

Each question carries 3 marks and there is a negative marking of ‘-1 mark’ for attempting the wrong choice

With these few tips on BHU UET B.com exam syllabus and exam pattern, we wish you good luck for your exam preparation. BHU UET B.com exam dates have been revised and university has issued fresh dates. You are advised to visit the BHU UET B.com exam important dates article to know latest updates about the exam.

