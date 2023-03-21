Bihar Board Result 2023 Out, Direct Link to Check BSEB Inter Result

Bihar Board has officially announced the BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 on the official website of Bihar Board. Candidates eagerly awaiting the BSEB 12th Result 2023 can check the result through the link available on the official website.

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Out: Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. The board officials have announced the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream students.

Candidates can check their Bihar Board 12th Results 2023 through the link which is now available on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number given on the hall ticket in the BSEB 12th result link.

Students who have been waiting for Bihar Board to announce the results can now click on the direct link given below to check their BSEB Result 2023.

BSEB 12th Result 2023 - Direct Link

How to check BSEB 12th Result 2023

The Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 link is now live. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams can follow the below-given steps to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Intermediate Result link

Step 3: Enter the Bihar 12th Roll Number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

Details Mentioned on BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

Candidates must note that the Bihar Board 12th Result provided online is a provisional copy and the original mark sheet will be issued by the board soon. When downloading the Bihar 12th Result 2023 candidates need to check the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Mother's name and father's Name

Subjects Appeared

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Qualifying grade and percentage

