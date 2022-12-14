BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips, Mock Test Link Here

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 on 22nd December 2022 to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools in Bihar. Check Mock Test and Best Tips to Score Good Marks.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Tips: Bihar Public Service Commission will be conducting the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 exam on 22nd December 2022 for the selection of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teachers in Primary Schools under Education Department, Government of Bihar. The BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 will be available soon for download.

Meanwhile, candidates can check best tips to crack BPSC Head Teacher exam in first attempt along with BPSC Mock Test link here.

BPSC Head Teacher Calendar

Know the dates related to the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 examination in the table mentioned below.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date (Revised) 9th September 2022 Application End Date (Revised) 23rd September 2022 Application Editing Last Date (Revised) 30th September 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Prelims 22nd December 2022

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The Written Exam for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will include a total of 150 questions from two sections namely Section – I General Studies and Section – II D.El.Ed. Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Section – I General Studies 75 75 2 Hours Section – II D.El.Ed. 75 75 Total 150 150

BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

BPSC Head Teacher is going to have questions from General Studies and subjects based on D.El.Ed. There are 40,000+ vacancies that call for high competition in the examination. Hence, in a bid to tackle the Bihar Head Teacher examination easily, we advise the candidates to stick to the preparation tips that are mentioned below.

1. BPSC Head Teacher Important Topics

The following topics should be prepared extensively to crack the BPSC Head Teacher examination easily.

Subject BPSC Head Teacher Syllabus General Studies General Science Current Events Indian National Movement Indian Polity Geography of India and Bihar Arithmetic Algebra Trigonometry Geometry Mensuration Statistics Sequence of figures Series Blood Relations Directions Syllogism Seating Arrangement Puzzle Test Statement and Conclusion Statement and Inferences Data sufficiency Non-Verbal Reasoning D.El.Ed Reference to child rights: With special discussion on children coming from marginalized sections Education, School and Society: Understanding the Interrelationships Process of Socialization in School: Understanding the Role and Effects of Different Factors Philosophical, Psychological, Sociological, Literature of Education, History of Education, etc. Concept of Knowledge: Philosophical Perspectives Mahatma Gandhi-Hind Swaraj: Outlining the relationship between social philosophy and education Gijubhai Badheka – Daydreaming: Outlining the idea of ​​experimentation in education. Rabindranath Tagore – Education: Underlining the role of independence and autonomy in learning Child Development: Concept, Different Dimensions of Development, Influencing Factors Growth and Development: Understanding of Interrelationships, Methods of Study Understanding the physical and cognitive development of children. Creativity: Concept, special importance in the context of children Different dimensions of development and learning in the early years Children with special needs (disabled) and early childhood care and education Physical Education: Concept and Importance Current Status of Early Childhood Care and Education in Bihar Challenges and Innovations of early childhood education in Bihar School organization and management in line with inclusive education Change in school environment and classroom teaching through art integrated education? Nature of classroom teaching: Traditional, child-centred, democratic, creative, etc. Co-curricular and Co-Scholastic Activities Understanding Diversity and Inequality in Classrooms: Curricular and Pedagogical Context Nature and Process of Assessment for Inclusive Education Role of Education in Gender Sensitivity and Equality Education for Equity, Equality and Social Justice: Concepts, Needs and Constraints

2. Analyse Last Year Exam Analysis

Candidates are advised to go through the last year exam analysis for BPSC Head Teacher. In this way, they can understand the structure and level of the questions asked in the examination. Analysing also helps in noting down the topic-wise weightage for the Bihar Head Teacher examination.

3. Follow experts preparation strategy for BPSC exam

Candidates will be asked questions in Current events of national and international importance, General Science, Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it, Elementary Mathematics, Geography, Indian Polity, and Mental Ability Test.

Check Here Preparation Strategy for BPSC Head Teacher General Studies

4. Practice BPSC Head Teacher Mock Tests, Revision Regularly

Practicing with mock test series is a key preparation strategy for the BPSC Head Teacher exam. The performance in the mock exam can be evaluated to get an insight into one’s performance before the actual examination. You should make a habit of attempting at least two to three mock tests to work on speed and accuracy before the examination. Regular revision is going to be very helpful to crack the examination. One should make a study plan for revising important topics regularly.

5. Negative Marking will be applied

There will be negative markings applicable in the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 exam. Candidates should mark answers only for which they are 100% sure. For every wrong answer, a penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted. For every right answer, 1 mark will be awarded.

