bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check Odisha Class 10th Result 2023

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Students can check their result on different websites. They can download their Odisha HSC marksheet for summative assessment 2 by entering their roll number, date of birth and other details on these websites: bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced class 10th result today. Students can check the BSE Odisha HSC results through the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To check the SA2 result, they have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details in the login window. The overall passing percentage in Odisha HSC has been recorded at 96.4%, whereas Boys have secured a pass percentage of 95.5%, while girls outperformed with an impressive 97.07% pass percentage.

Students can get their original BSE Odisha class 10th marksheet from their respective schools. As per media reports, a total of 5.4 lakh students appeared in the Odisha matric exams. To pass the exam, students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in all the subjects.

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Grade-Wise Pass Percentage

This year, a total of 4,158 regular students have received the A1 grade, whereas 29,838 students got A2 grade. Candidates can check the grade-wise pass percentage mentioned in the table below:

Grades Number of students A1 4,158 A2 29,838 B1 77,567 B2 118750 C 121611 D 95006 E 61474 F 7645

What are the details required to check BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023?

Students are advised to keep their Odisha class 8th admit cards or hall tickets along with them. They can check the details that are mentioned below to check the Odisha board HSC results 2023.

Candidate's roll number

Registration number

BSE Odisha 10th Result Links: Official links to check the SA2 HSC results online

There are few officials website, where students will be able to check their BSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in bseodisha.nic.in

Can students check their Odisha HSC Result 2023 via SMS?

Students can also check their Odisha matric result via SMS. To do so, they can follow the steps provided below to check their marks:

Step 1: Go to the messaging app.

Step 2: Now type the message in this format - OR10{Rollno}to 5676750.

Step 3: Students will get the marks on their respective mobile numbers.

How to check Odisha 10th Result 2023 Name Wise?

The official results website does not provide the option to check class 10 result name-wise. Students have to use their roll number and registration number to get their result. They can also download their marksheet by using the login credentials required.

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check important highlights provided in the table:

Board name Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Exam name Odisha Board Annual HSC Exam 2023 (SA2) Odisha class 10 result website orissaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.nic.in Mode of HSC result Online Exam date March 10 to 17, 2023

