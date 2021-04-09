CBSE Board Exam 2021: Important Resources Besides CBSE Sample Papers & NCERT Textbooks

CBSE 2021 Board Exam - 10th & 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published CBSE Sample Papers (based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22) in October 2020, many days before announcing the CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021.

CBSE Sample Paper & CBSE Marking Scheme (published by the CBSE board itself) are the most important resources for the preparation of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. To score well in the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021, every student must practice with these resources.

CBSE publishes sample papers (for all subjects) for classes 10th & 12th, every year, a few months before the beginning of CBSE board exams so that students can get an idea about the exam pattern of the upcoming CBSE board exams.

Download CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2021 with Answers (Based on Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21)

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2021 with Answers (Based on Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21)

Besides CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT textbooks are also important for the preparation of CBSE board exams. Everyone studying in CBSE Schools is aware of NCERT textbooks and these books are available online free of cost.

NCERT Textbook for 10th & 12th:

NCERT Books for Class 10 - Latest Edition for All Subjects

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise

Besides NCERT Textbooks & CBSE Sample Papers, there are few more resources about which every student preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 must be aware. These resources are also provided by CBSE, free of cost.

Question Bank By CBSE:

Besides CBSE Sample Papers, the board has also published subject-wise question banks for Class 10th & Class 12th in PDF format. These are available free of cost and you can download them from the link given below

CBSE Model Answer Sheets:

Many students often wondered about the presentation of answers in the answer booklets. Sometimes students also get confused about various types of formats in English. To help the students, CBSE has published the scanned copies of hand-written original CBSE Answer Booklets. Most of the time these answer booklets are of the students who have scored 100% marks in the subject. After going through the CBSE Answer Booklets, students can easily understand the proper way of writing the answers. You can access the CBSE Model Answer sheet from the link given below.

Previous Year Papers:

The board has also provided previous year papers for all subjects of 10th & 12th. Previous year papers are also very important besides NCERT textbooks, CBSE Sample Papers & CBSE Model Answer Sheets. When a student analyses last year papers (about 5 to 10 years) then he or she will learn about important topics (theorems, topics, derivations etc.) from which questions have been frequently asked. While doing preparation, students can give priority to these topics.

Other important articles & resources:

Besides these resources you can also check other important articles from the following links:

