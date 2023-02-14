CBSE Board Exam 2023 Tomorrow: Check Important Highlights and Statistics Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The board exams for classes 10, 12 under CBSE Board will be starting tomorrow. Post pandemic, it will be the first exam where the candidates are being evaluated on the 100% syllabus in its annual board exam scheme. Check important highlights here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the board examination for the 2022-23 academic session from tomorrow, February 15, 2023. Ahead of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 starting tomorrow, as per the reports by media, there are close to 38,83,710 lakh students who would be appearing in the 10th, 12th board examination this year.

Examination Centres in CBSE Board Exam 2023

There are more than 7250 examination centers across the nation along with 26 other foreign countries.

Subjects in 2023 CBSE Board Exam Classes 10, 12

CBSE will conduct 2023 board exams for a total of 191 subjects.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the examination in 76 subjects for class 10th.

For class 12th, CBSE will conduct board exams in 115 subjects.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Exam Dates

Both Class 10th and 12th board exams will start tomorrow, February 15, 2023.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam will be conducted for 16 days and conclude on March 21, 2023.

Meanwhile the CBSE Class 12 board exam will go on for 36 days ending on April 5, 2023.

Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in all centers across India and abroad. Detailed guidelines have been issued to all CBSE stakeholders to ensure the communication of all important exam related information.

As informed prior along with the CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet 2023, the exam time table for both classes 10, 12 have been fixed in such a way that all candidates find enough gap in between exams to prepare.

CBSE इस साल 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से 5 अप्रैल तक आयोजित करेगा: CBSE pic.twitter.com/EMZnQX1alk — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 14, 2023

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10, 12 Statistics

Class 10 Total Schools Total Centres Total no. of Female Candidates Total no. of Male Candidates Others Total no. of candidates 24491 7240 939566 1247364 10 2186940 Class 12 Total Schools Total Centres Total no. of Female Candidates Total no. of Male Candidates Others Total no. of candidates 16738 6759 745433 951332 05 1696770

