CBSE Board 2023: Timing, Last Minute Tips, Important Exam Centre Guidelines, Instructions and All You Need to Know

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 is going to commence from tomorrow i.e, February 15, 2023. As students prepare themselves to appear in the exam, take a quick look at all the important guidelines, exam dates and timings and all other exam related details that you must keep in mind.

All You Need to Know about CBSE Board Exam 2023 for class 10, 12 from Exam Dates, Timing, Important Guidelines and Last minute revision tips

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the class 10th, 12th board examinations from tomorrow i.e February 15th, 2023. Board exams are one of the major milestones in student life. It is for the first time post pandemic that CBSE Board is going to conduct the annual board examinations as it did in the years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates going to appear in the CBSE Board exam 2023 are equally nervous and excited now. As students officially step into the board exam season, here is a quick look at all the examination related details and important guidelines that students must keep in mind for CBSE Board exams 2023.

CBSE Important Dates

In 2022-23, CBSE Board exams will commence on February 15, 2023 and conclude on April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, the practical examinations had already started from January 2, 2023. The last day to conclude the practical examinations is February 14, 2023. These examination dates have been carefully selected by avoiding nearly 40000 subject combinations. In this long season of examinations, CBSE has taken care to provide a sufficient gap between two generally opted-for subjects.

CBSE Board Exam Start Date

CBSE Board Exam 2023 for class 10th and 12th will begin from February 15, 2023.

However, the examinations for major subjects of class 10 and 12 will start on February 27, 2023 and February 20, 20234 respectively.

CBSE Board Exam End Date

CBSE Board Exam 2023 for class 10th and 12th will end on March 21, 2023 and April 5, 2023, respectively.

CBSE Board Exam Timing

For both classes 10 and 12, the CBSE Board exam will start at 10.30 am.

Based on the subject, some exams will be conducted for 2.5 hours while some for 3 hours.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important Dates Overview

Class 10 Class 12 Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Official Website cbse.gov.in cbse.gov.in Date sheet release date December 29, 2022 December 29, 2022 Admit Card Status Released Released CBSE Board exam 2023 start date February 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 CBSE Board exam 2023 end date March 21, 2023 April 5, 2023

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

No students will be allowed to either attempt an examination or even enter the examination center without the official CBSE Admit Card 2023.

All CBSE Board exam 2023 must have their admit cards wit them on all days of examinations.

How to Download CBSE Admit Card 2023?

CBSE Class 10, 12 regular students must get in touch with their school to get their Admit Card for CBSE 2023 Board examination.

The private students of CBSE Board exam 2023 in classes 10, 12 can download the admit card 2023 from the link given below.

Details Mentioned on the CBSE 10th & 12th Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check details for the following fields on their CBSE admit card 2023 for Class 10 and 12:

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Name of Examination

Candidate's Name

Mother's Name

Father's/Guardian's Name

Name of examination centre

Category of PwD

Admit Card ID

Subjects along with date of examination

Important Instructions for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023

CBSE board exam 2023 candidates must report to their respective exam centre dressed in their school uniform, with their CBSE admit card 2023 and valid school ID card.

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 AM. Therefore, all candidates should reach on time.

15 minutes of reading time will be given to read the question paper.

Candidates must ensure appropriate travel plans based on the weather, traffic and other important aspects that may affect their travelling to the exam centre on time.

To ensure reaching the exam centre on time for the exam, candidates are advised to visit the exam centre a day before the examination starts.

Carrying any barred item such as mobile phones, electronic devices or smartwatch etc. to the exam centre is strictly not allowed.

Students should avoid any unfair means during the examination and know the consequences if found engaging in any malpractice.

Check What Happens When Caught Cheating in CBSE Board Exam?

All CBSE Board exam candidates must refrain from spreading any misinformation or hosting any material on social sites.

Last Minute Revision Tips for CBSE Board Exam 2023

Do not focus on trying to learn new concepts and topics. Instead focus on what you already know and practise the same to improve your performance. Practise writing to give yourself the feel of examination, improve speed and handwriting. Also, it is a common notion that writing helps you memorise better. Instead of just reading from the textbooks, refer to your handwritten notes. Solve the Past year question papers, sample paper, additional practise questions and analyse which topics you must brush upon. Take enough breaks. Get quality sleep and eat well.

Important Resources for CBSE Board Exam Preparation 2023