CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Computer Applications Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Candidates of CBSE class 10th Computer board exam 2023 must check the CBSE Board Class 10th Computer Previous year question papers. Using these, you will be able to see what kind of question to prepare for. Check this article for Computer applications previous year papers download and also get the solution or answer key for the question papers.

CBSE Computer Applications Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Board Exam for 2022-23 academic session is scheduled on March 13, 2023. For the students who will be appearing in the 2023 CBSE Computer class 10th Board Exam, the previous year question papers are no less than a boon. Check all the questions from the past year question papers to get ready to face the current year question paper.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10 Computer Applications

In this article, we are providing the direct download links to various previous year question papers from the year 2022 to 2015. Using the CBSE Computer Applications Previous Year Question Paper and Solution for Class 10, you will be able to anticipate the kinds of questions that could be asked in the upcoming Computer board exam on March 13, 2023.

Please note that not all examinations were held in the past academic years due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the question papers provided here are from the website of CBSE board.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

There are a total of 15 themes covered in CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications syllabus which are further divided into 3 parts with each part carrying a weightage of 25 marks.

You can see the division of marks for each unit in the syllabus in the table given below:

Unit Marks Networking 15 HTML 25 Cyber Ethics 10 Practicals 50 Total 100

You can check CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2022-2023 to have a detailed look at the details of Course Structure, Course Content and Practical work details in the curriculum.

Importance of the Computer Applications Question Paper for the CBSE Class 10 Students?

Previous year papers are very important for board exam students as it helps them in understand the different types of questions that have already been asked and also in identifying any patterns in which some types of questions re-appear.

Why should one solve Computer Applications Previous Year’s Question Papers?

All board exam students must solve the Computer previous year question papers in order to do well in the CBSE Class 10th Computer Applications Board Exam 2022-23. Since the students will not have to worry about what kind of questions would be asked, they can focus on their knowledge and practise, spend time in revision and practice to ace their Computer Application board exams.

