CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2020 Analysis: What’s New, Tips, Resources

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on 17th December 2019. As per CBSE 10th Board Exam Time Table 2020, first paper for class 10th is scheduled to be held on 15th February 2020 and last paper will be conducted on 20th March 2020. Now students of CBSE Schools preparing for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020 can plan their studies in a very effective manner. If you have not downloaded CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 yet then you can download it from the link given below.

CBSE 10th Exam Date Sheet 2020: Released - Download Now!

Also Check: CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020: Class 12 Time Table 2020 for All Streams

What’s new this year in CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made several important changes if we compare this Date Sheet with previous CBSE Date Sheet. The board will conduct 2 major exams in February 2020 i.e. Hindi & English. The last paper will be conducted on 20th March 2020, which is very early, as compared to last year’s CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet.

Exam Dates for Important Subjects of CBSE Class 10:

⇒ 20th February 2020: INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (402)

⇒ 26th February 2020: ENGLISH COMM. (101) & ENGLISH LNG & LIT (184)

⇒ 29th February 2020: Hindi Course A (002) & HINDI Course B (085)

⇒ 04th March 2020: SCIENCE – THEORY (086) & SCIENCE W/O Practical (090)

⇒ 12th March 2020: MATHEMATICS STANDARD (041) & MATHEMATICS BASIC (241)

⇒ 18th March 2020: SOCIAL SCIENCE (087)

⇒ 20th March 2020: INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (166) & COMPUTER APPLICATIONS (165)

Here we have given some (subject-wise) tips & important resources for CBSE 10th Board exam 2020 preparation that will boost your preparation level for CBSE Class 10 board exams 2020.

# 26th February 2020: ENGLISH COMM. (101) & ENGLISH LNG & LIT (184)

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 for Class 12 English Subject is scheduled to be held on 26th February. This is one of the most scoring subjects and with a little effort students can score very well in this paper. To score well in this subject students should

Have a clear understanding of the basic concepts of English grammar

Practice the latest CBSE sample paper a& previous year papers

Learn brief summaries of all the stories and poems

Important resources:

⇝ CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2020 with Answers & Marking Scheme: Download in PDF

⇝ CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: Previous Years' Question Papers from 2011 to 2019

# 29th February 2020: Hindi Course A (002) & HINDI Course B (085)

CBSE 10th Hindi Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 29th February. This is another important subject which can help you to boost your score with a very little effort.

Prepare Hindi subject from a good guide (or prefer class notes).

Practice with previous year question papers & new sample papers.

Thoroughly study basic concepts of CBSE Class 10 Hindi grammar.

Memorise brief summary of all the stories & poems given in the textbooks.

Important resources:

⇝CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus: Download

⇝CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus: Download

⇝CBSE 10th Hindi (Course A) Sample Paper 2020

⇝CBSE 10th Hindi (Course B) Sample Paper 2020

# 04th March 2020: SCIENCE

After Hindi exam, there are plenty of days to prepare for the preparation of CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2020. To score well in Science subject student should

Study NCERT textbook & class notes

Solve latest CBSE sample papers & previous year papers

Practice important diagrams with pen and paper

Important resources

⇝ NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science: Download Chapter-wise Solutions in PDF

⇝ CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2020 with Answers and Marking Scheme

⇝ CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2019-20

# 12th March 2020: MATHEMATICS STANDARD & MATHEMATICS BASIC

This year, there will be two versions of Maths papers and CBSE has also released two Sample Papers, this year. Students are advised to thoroughly study these Sample Papers and also practice with previous years papers and NCERT Solutions.

Important resources:

⇝ CBSE 10th Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper 2020

⇝ CBSE 10th Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper 2020

⇝ CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

⇝ NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

# 18th March 2020: SOCIAL SCIENCE

For many students, Social Science might be the last paper. To score well in CBSE Class 12 Social Science Board Exam 2020, students should

Practice Map based questions with pen & paper

Memorise brief summary in History subject

Study NCERT textbook & class notes

Solve previous year papers & CBSE sample papers

Important resources:

⇝ CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers (2010-2020)

⇝ CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

Students preparing for CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 can check other important articles from the links given below

⇝ Learn and apply toppers’ success formulae for your 2020 board exams

⇝ NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th