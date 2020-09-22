CBSE Class 10 Foundation of Information Technology Compartment Question Paper 2019 (With Marking Scheme)

We provide you here with the CBSE Class 10 Previous Year Compartment Paper of Foundation of Information Technology. Students should practice with this question paper to get an idea about the type and nature of the questions that are asked in the CBSE Compartment Exams. CBSE Class 10 FIT Compartment Question Paper 2019 is available here in a readable and downloadable format.

CBSE Class 10 Foundation of Information Technology Compartment Question Paper 2019

Time allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

(i) The question paper consists of 16 questions.

(ii) All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices have been given in few questions.

SECTION A

1. Multiple Choice Questions :

(a) <HR> stands for

(i) High Row

(ii) Horizontal Rule

(iii) Horizontal Row

(iv) High Rule

(b) <A> tag is used to

(i) insert an image

(ii) give a heading

(iii) create linking

(iv) Both (i) and (iii)

(c) Example of Web Services are

(i) Chat

(ii) E-mail

(iii) Video Conferencing

(iv) All of the above

(d) XML tags are

(i) case sensitive

(ii) not case sensitive

(iii) Both (i) and (ii)

(iv) None of the above

(e) In HTTP, H stands for

(i) HYDRO

(ii) HYPER

(iii) HYPO

(iv) HIGHER

2. Rita has just started learning web page designing. Help her in understanding the purpose of <TITLE> tag in web page designing.

3. Give the example of URL of any one website.

4. What is HTML?

5. Which protocol is used for downloading and uploading files from remote site?

6. Write the names of any two websites which provide e-Shopping facility.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Question Papers 2019 - All Subjects

SECTION B

7. Write any two importance of Anti-virus software briefly.

8. Vani has just started learning about Internet and its advantages. Explain to her the term e-Learning briefly.

9. Mr. Gaurav, a web designer in Global Designer Pvt. Ltd., needs to create a web page. Suggest him suitable HTML tag along with required attribute to draw a horizontal line of red colour.

OR

Observe the screenshot of the web page given below and identify any two main tags of HTML being used to create the list:

FLOWER

1. ROSE

2. LILY

3. LOTUS

10. Define the term Database with reference to Database Management Tool.

OR

Differentiate between Text and Number data type with reference to Database Management Tool with the help of suitable example.

11. Ms. Sonam, working as an IT professional, has got an assignment to make a web page of a travel company. Help her in writing HTML code to create a table in HTML as shown in the given screenshot:

Source Destination Charges Dehradun Delhi 780 Rs. Delhi Gorakhpur 1500 Rs.

12. Saloni, a student of Class X, is not able to understand the difference in between Web address and e-mail address. Help her in understanding the same with the help of suitable example of each.

13. Help Rishik in understanding the usage of <H1>....<H6> tags with the help of suitable example.

14. Mention any three benefits of ICT in education.

OR

What do you understand by the term Malware ? Explain any two malware briefly.

15. Draw the XML tree for the code given below. Also identify and name the root element.

<ELECTRONICS>

<WIRELESS>

<SmartPhone>SpiMi</SmartPhone>

<Remote>FDA</Remote>

</WIRELESS>

<WIRED>

<WashingMachine>Vortex</WashingMachine>

<Television>Parasonic</Television>

</WIRED>

</ELECTRONICS>

16. Attempt any one question out of the given two:

Observe the following HTML output and write HTML code to generate it:

Write the HTML code to design the above shown web page considering the specifications as given below:

(a) Background colour of the page should be yellow.

(b) Image named peacock.jpg should be placed in the centre of the web page.

(c) Heading ‘‘NATIONAL BIRD OF INDIA’’ should be first level of the heading and underlined.

(d) Paragraph should have following formatting styles applicable:

Colour – RED

Size – 5

Font style – Times New Roman

(e) At the bottom of the page, ‘‘Click’’ test should be linked with next.html web page.

OR

Differentiate between <OL> and <UL> tag of HTML with the help of suitable example. Also give any two attributes <OL> or <UL> tag.

