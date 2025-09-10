CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Sample Paper 2025-26: The CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business sample paper is an important tool that helps students prepare for their board exams. They can download the PDF here for FREE. This model paper reflects the current exam pattern, structure and the marking scheme. With the help of this sample paper, students will be able to build confidence for their exam, improve their management skills and perform better.
Why Are Sample Papers Important?
Sample papers help students learn how questions are divided into different sections, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer questions, and long-answer questions.
Regular practice reveals which topics are important from the examination point of view, allowing the students to prioritise their decisions and focus on areas with high weightage.
Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practice is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered.
Sample papers with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.
The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they can boost their confidence.
Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feel a bit easier to attempt.
CBSE Class 10th Elements Of Business Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
Students can check and download the sample paper from the link provided below:
Q.No.
Question
Marks
1
Read the following Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct alternative from those given below:
Assertion (A): Video conferencing is an effective method of communication for businesses with geographically dispersed teams.
Reason (R): It allows participants to interact visually and verbally in real time without the need for physical travel.
Alternatives:
A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
C) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.
D) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.
1
2
Identify the source of finance where the investor has ownership in the company:
A) Equity Shares B) Bank Loan
C) Public Deposits D) Debentures
1
3
An agreement where the customer pays for goods in small amounts over time but gets possession immediately is
A) Cash on Delivery B) Hire Purchase
C) Leasing D) Barter System
1
4
When goods are sold to customers without any intermediary, this is known as
A) Retail Trade B) Direct Selling
C) Wholesale Trade D) Mail Order Business
1
5
Read the following Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct alternative from those given below:
Assertion: Departmental stores are highly convenient for customers as they provide a wide range of products under one roof.
Reason: Departmental stores are designed to cater to diverse customer needs by offering a variety of products across multiple categories, such as groceries, clothing, electronics, and home essentials, thereby saving time and effort for shoppers.
1
We have provided some of the questions. To download the rest of the sample paper and check the questions, students can download the link below:
Direct Link:
CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE
Now that the students have the sample paper with them, they can easily get the answer key too from the link provided below:
Q.No.
Question
Marks
1
A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
1
2
A) Equity Shares
1
3
B) Hire Purchase
1
4
B) Direct Selling
1
5
A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
1
