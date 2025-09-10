CBSE Class 10th Elements Of Business Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Read the following Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct alternative from those given below:

Assertion (A): Video conferencing is an effective method of communication for businesses with geographically dispersed teams.

Reason (R): It allows participants to interact visually and verbally in real time without the need for physical travel.

Alternatives:

A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

C) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.

D) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.