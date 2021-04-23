CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Check CBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 and prepare for CBSE Class 11 English exams. This link to download the CBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Subjects!

CBSE Academic Session 2021-22: Important Notification Regarding Changes In Papers of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Part A: Reading

Two unseen passages and a poem: 20 Periods

1. 12 out of 15 questions from a literary or discursive passage of about 950-1000 words. (1x12=12 marks)

2. 8 questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines.

(1x8=8 marks)

3. 5 out of 7 questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation.

(1x5=5 marks)

Literature Textbook

4. 15 out of 18 questions to test comprehension, literary appreciation and to draw inferences in poetry and prose. (1x15=15 marks)

Part B:

Creative Writing Skills, 20 Periods

1. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words.

An essay on an argumentative/discursive/reflective/descriptive topic, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending of opinions (5 marks)

2. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words. (Article Writing. Contemporary topical issues to be a part of Article writing.) (5 marks)

3. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words. (Speech Writing. Contemporary topical issues to be a part of Speech writing. (5 marks)

Literature Textbook: 60 Periods

Woven Words: The questions can be asked from both Poetry and Prose.

4. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2 marks)

5. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 50-60 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3 marks)

Arms and the Man - [Drama]: 20 Periods

6. Two Long Answer Questions out of three to be answered in 80-100 words to appreciate characters, events and episodes. Questions to provide analytical responses using incidents, events, themes as reference points. (5x2=10 marks)

Fiction: 20 Periods

7. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to critically appreciate characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships and to form their opinions with reference to content, events and episode. (2 marks)

8. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 50-60 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3 marks)

9. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test literary appreciation and to draw inferences. Questions should elicit creative responses and develop ability to form opinions. (5 marks)

Seminar (20 marks)

· Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, and parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

· Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

· Critical review of a film/ documentary or a play.

· Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Note: Teachers may develop their own rubrics to assess the performance of students objectively. The parameters for assessing Speaking skills as given in the curriculum for English Core may be referred to.

Prescribed Books:

1. Text book: Woven Words published by NCERT

2. Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway

3. Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

Deleted Portions

Woven Words

1. Glory of Twilight

2. The Luncheon

3. For Elkana

4. Refugee Blues

5. Felling of The Banyan Tree

6. Ajmail and The Tigers

Writing

Report Writing

Question Paper Design 2021-22 English Elective Class XI Marks: 80+20=100 Section Competencies Total marks % Weightage Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding, analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary 25 31.25% Creative Writing Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, use of appropriate format and fluency 15 18.75% Literature Texts Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 20 25% Drama Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 10 12.50% Fiction Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 10 12.50% Total 80 100% Seminar Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency 20 - Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22