CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th French Syllabus PDF

CBSE French Syllabus for Class 11: The vast CBSE curriculum is broken down into academic, language, and skill courses. All of these are crucial for students' overall growth. This is the primary basis for their inclusion in the curriculum by CBSE. The language curriculum does not have a very extensive syllabus because its main goal is to lay down the foundation for learning a new language. One of the languages offered to students by the CBSE is French. It uses elegant and well-liked language. One can pursue a job in a different language, therefore the potential benefits of language learning are great. The French curriculum for CBSE Class 12 (Subject Code: 118) is discussed in detail in this article. Read the complete article to know more about your French language syllabus and download the free syllabus pdf.
CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2023-24
Time: 3 Hours
Max Marks: 80+20
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
A) Comprehension/ Reading:
|
20
|
|
10
|
(with a picture/diagrammatically represented data)
|
10
|
B) Writing Skills/Compositions:
|
20
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
C) Applied Grammar
The following grammar topics will be tested through filling the blanks/ transformation of sentences/ sentence correction (not involving punctuation and spelling)
|
25
|
|
D) Culture
|
15
|
|
5x2=10
|
|
5x1=5
|
E) Internal Assessment
|
20
|
It may be divided into two parts
|
a. ASL
|
Listening= 5 Marks
Speaking= 5 Marks
|
b. Project work
|
10 Marks
|
(It may be a PowerPoint presentation or an illustrated file) The project may be on one of the following themes:
1. A French/ francophone writer
2. A Francophone country
3. French cuisine
4. A French region
|
(Please refer to the latest guidelines issued by the CBSE on their website from time to time)
It is recommended that listening and speaking skills be regularly practised and art-integrated projects based on activities like role play, skit, dramatisation etc. be encouraged.
Prescribed Book:
Cours de Langue et de Civilisation Françaises – II by G.Mauger Lessons 1-12
CBSE Class 11 French Examination Structure 2023-24
The Question Paper will be divided into 4 Sections:
- Section A Comprehension/Reading 20 Marks
- Section B Writing skills/Composition 20 Marks
- Section C Applied Grammar 25 Marks
- Section D Culture 15 Marks
To get the complete and free pdf of the syllabus click on the link provided below:
|CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF
Related: