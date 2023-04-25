CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th French Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE French Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE French Syllabus for Class 11: The vast CBSE curriculum is broken down into academic, language, and skill courses. All of these are crucial for students' overall growth. This is the primary basis for their inclusion in the curriculum by CBSE. The language curriculum does not have a very extensive syllabus because its main goal is to lay down the foundation for learning a new language. One of the languages offered to students by the CBSE is French. It uses elegant and well-liked language. One can pursue a job in a different language, therefore the potential benefits of language learning are great. The French curriculum for CBSE Class 12 (Subject Code: 118) is discussed in detail in this article. Read the complete article to know more about your French language syllabus and download the free syllabus pdf.

CBSE Class 11 French Syllabus 2023-24

Time: 3 Hours

Max Marks: 80+20

Topics Marks A) Comprehension/ Reading: 20 One passage from the prescribed book 10 One unseen passage (Factual/Descriptive) (with a picture/diagrammatically represented data) 10 B) Writing Skills/Compositions: 20 Writing a story based on outlines provided (about 120 words) 10 Informal letter (about 80 words) 10 C) Applied Grammar The following grammar topics will be tested through filling the blanks/ transformation of sentences/ sentence correction (not involving punctuation and spelling) 25 Prepositions

Interrogative adjectives and pronouns

Relative pronouns (simple and composed)

Personal pronouns

Tenses (excluding the passé simple and passé antérieur) D) Culture 15 Prose (Lessons 1 – 12) 5x2=10 Fill in the blanks based on general information in the lessons 5x1=5 E) Internal Assessment 20 It may be divided into two parts a. ASL Listening= 5 Marks Speaking= 5 Marks b. Project work 10 Marks (It may be a PowerPoint presentation or an illustrated file) The project may be on one of the following themes: 1. A French/ francophone writer 2. A Francophone country 3. French cuisine 4. A French region (Please refer to the latest guidelines issued by the CBSE on their website from time to time) It is recommended that listening and speaking skills be regularly practised and art-integrated projects based on activities like role play, skit, dramatisation etc. be encouraged.

Prescribed Book:

Cours de Langue et de Civilisation Françaises – II by G.Mauger Lessons 1-12

CBSE Class 11 French Examination Structure 2023-24

The Question Paper will be divided into 4 Sections:

Section A Comprehension/Reading 20 Marks

Section B Writing skills/Composition 20 Marks

Section C Applied Grammar 25 Marks

Section D Culture 15 Marks

To get the complete and free pdf of the syllabus click on the link provided below:

