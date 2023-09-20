A Roadside Stand Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 4 Flamingo (Poetry), Download PDF

A Roadside Stand Class 12 Notes: Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry Chapter 4, A Roadside Stand is available here for free download in PDF. Those who wish to save the complete and detailed revision notes for future use save and download them from the link attached below. While making these revision notes we had considered CBSE's updated and revised syllabus and guidelines for Board Examinations.

Every line of the poem has been explained in detail here for your understanding of the chapter.

A Roadside Stand is a small explanation of the lives of underprivileged people who live by the corners of the road and sell some stuff as their daily bread and butter. The chapter further explores the cruelty of the authorities and the fake promises that these people are buried with, every day. The kind of impact it creates on their lives and how the poet wishes to throw miseries out of their lives is explained by the poem.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo (Poetry) Chapter 4 A Roadside Stand are:

About the author:

Robert Frost is the author of CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo Poetry Chapter 4, A Roadside Stand. He is a popular American Poet with a rich history in the field of literature. His works are often based on characters, landscapes, and people. You can often find the essence of human tragedies, fear, complexities of life, and ultimate acceptance of his burdens. His heart-touching concepts leave an ever-lasting impact in the minds of people, and thus he has gained momentum as a worldwide acclaimed poet.

Theme of the Poem

The poem dwells around the theme of poverty, the life of unprivileged people who have their homes at the side of the roads and depend on the small roadside stalls or shops for their daily bread and butter. The poem is a detailed observation of such people and their lives. Frost asks us to help deprived people who work day and night but still survive with no advancement in their lives. The author wishes that someone among the passing cars would stop and buy the wild berries sold by the shed.

A Roadside Stand Summary/Line-by-line Explanation

The poem says that a little old house with a little new shed outside is present at the edge of the road, where traffic passes by. The shed is used as a shop by the people living in the house. The roadside stand pleads for the traffic to stop by and buy something so that they can earn at least bread for their survival.

The poet says that the polished traffic/rich people traveling in the car pass by without stopping at the roadside stand. And even if they stop, they do it to watch the scenery or have a look at the landscape or check the directions (ask for directions). The shop offers wild berries in wooden boxes, and crook-necked golden squash with fungus on top of it, because no one buys it. But, instead of buying these, people stop by to see the beauty of the mountains.

Frost says that these people obviously have money in their pockets but they wish to be mean and cross by. He says that the people stopping and having a close look at nature does not upset him, but the unsaid sorrows of the people living their upset him a lot. The people make their roadside stand outside the city and wish to feel the money in their hands. It is called city money since the money belongs to the riches of the city. So, they want to impart that they wish to become rich like the people of the city. This money will ensure that there is advancement in their lives and they live the life as shown in movies films and portraits. The life that the government wishes them to provide.

Robert points out the news of the relocation of deprived people and the fake promises that they were adorned with by the government. They have been sifted to locations near theaters and stores, with the promise that they will be looked after. The greedy good-doers are the people who try to do good things just for the sake of name, to derive their own benefits from it. The benefits that they promise to provide the underprivileged people are enforced upon them by the authorities. These benefits are calculated and forced upon them even if they don’t want them. These beneficent beasts of prey sleep all day by stealing the peaceful sleep of the underprivileged people. Working during the day time and sleeping at night was the pattern followed in ancient times but now these people are unable to sleep peacefully at night, given the burden of so-called benefits enforced upon them by the authorities.

He says that he feels the sadness and pain of the people at the roadside stand and he is thoughtful if he would be able to bear the tireless work they do and all of it goes in vain. There is sadness all around the roadside stand. They wish to get customers all day and keep praying for the cars to stop. They pray to hear the brakes of the car and screeches of the tire. But even if they stop by, they do so to inquire about the prices of the farmers. Some stop to take a U-turn and others to ask the way ahead.

Some also stop by to ask for gallons of gas despite they not having them. The poet questions them, do they not see that the roadside stand does not have a gallon of gas?

The poet says that the countryside is still far from money and gain. The positive spirit towards life is still missing in the countryside since people don’t have an abundant amount of money there. The voice of the country complains of their condition and lack of money but all of it goes in vain since their voices are never heard. He says that it would bring him such relief to put the pain and miseries of these people away and free them from the unsaid and untalked burden they face in their lives. His emotions drive him to think of this thing but the next day when he gives thought to this with a fresh mind, he realizes that it is impossible for him to put their sorrows away. He realizes how can someone out of the blue take away all the pain they deal with in their lives.

