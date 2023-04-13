CBSE Class 12 Japanese sample question paper & Marking Scheme 2024: Download pdf

CBSE Japanese Class 12 Sample Paper Questions (2023-24): Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for Class 12 CBSE Japanese.

Class 12 CBSE Japanese Exam 2024: Like previous years, this year CBSE again followed the tradition and released the syllabus and sample papers for all the academic and language subjects. The sample question papers 2023-24 are in pdf format along with their marking scheme cum solution. The sample questions are framed from the updated 2023-24 syllabus and follow the latest pattern. This article elaborates on the CBSE Class 12 Japanese sample question paper 2023-24. The paper is divided into objective and descriptive parts. The other details and the marking scheme are all provided in this post. You can download the sample paper and solution pdfs from here.

CBSE Class 12 Japanese Sample Paper 2023-24

Maximum Marks: 80

Time: 3 hours

Syllabus: Lesson 29-34 みんなの日本語 ２– I、Kanji 151-200

General instructions:

The question paper is divided into two Sections.

Part A: Objective type ( Grammar and Kanji) 40 marks

Part B: Descriptive type (Creative Writing and Unseen Passage) 40 marks

All questions are compulsory.

You may attempt any section at a time.

All questions of a section must be attempted in the correct order.

PART A

Q1. Kanji (20 Marks)

A) Please write the hiragana for ANY 10 of the underlined kanji (1X10)

れい：インドはやさいが安いです。 － やすい

1.コンピューターが四台 あります。

2.わたしは 音楽が すきです。

3.ちゅうごくの 首都は どこですか。

4.屋上 で あいましょう。

5.森の なかは すずしいです。

6.ことしの 夏は とても あつかったです。

7.体の ちょうしは どうですか。

8.真っ白な はなが きれいです。

9.こうえんに はいると ことりの 声が きこえます。

10.おとうとの てがみを もらって 安心しました。

11.わたしは 冬が すきです。

12.だいじな 写真ですから、なくさないでください。

B) Please write the correct kanji for ANY 10 of the underlined hiragana words (1X10)

れい：あかいペンをもっています。 －赤い

1.すずしい かぜが ふいている。

2.ようじが ありますから こられません。

3.わたしは はるが すきです。

4.ちちは ホンダで はたらいています。

5.きのうの パーティーは とても たのしかったです。

6.わたしは かしゅに なりたいです。

7.どの きせつが すきですか。

8.こばやしさんを しっていますか。

9.きのくにやは にほんの ゆうめいな ほんやです。

10.がいこくへ いったことがない。

11.わたしは いしゃに なりたいです。

12.ゆきさんは かみが ながいです。

Q2. Please select the correct particle from the options given in the brackets with each sentence. Please do any 15 (1X15)

れい：きのうは じゅぎょう（で・○に） おくれてしまいました。

1.デリーから アグラまで バス（か、で）くるまでいけます。

2.でんしゃをおりるときわすれもの （を、に）きをつけてください。

3.ぶちょうは せき（で、を）はずしています。

4.くるま（に、を） ちゅういしてください。

5.がっこうから うちまで １０分（は、で）いけます。

6.けが （を、で）したとき、びょういんへ いったほうがいい。

7.しけん（に、か）しっぱいする かもしれません。

8.ことしの ３月に がっこう（へ、を）そつぎょうします。

9.とうだい （を、に）にゅうがくしたいです。

10.ふうとう （に、を）きってを はってください。

11.へや（に、の）すみに ごみばこがおいてあります。

12.テーブルの まわり（で、に）いすが ならべてあります。

13.すずきさん、おかし（で、を）おさきに どうぞ。

14.なに（も、で）つけないで たべてください。

15.このかんじは なん（と、に）よむんですか。

16.ことしの なつやすみ（の、は）くにへ かえりますか。

17.あした（の、は）ゆきがふるでしょう。

18.わたしは デリー（に、で）うまれた。

Q3. Please fill in the correct answer. You can use the given option only once for each question. Please do any 5 (1X5)

どの、たぶん、きっと、どこか、まず、なにか

れい：ほっかいどうでは なかなか うまを みることができません。

1.――――――おかねを いれてください。つぎに ボタンをおしてください。

2.あしたは ――――はれるでしょう。

3.ゆきさんは よくべんきょうしたから ―――ごうかくする。

4.―――――いきたい ところがありますか。

5.―――――たべたい ものが ありますか。

6.――――がいちばんすきですか。

PART B

Q4 Please select the odd word (1X5)

1.しろ、くろ、きいろい、あか

2.ハンバーガー、ジュース、サンドイッチ、サラダ

3.なつ、はれ、ふゆ、あき

4.たんなに、こんなに、そんなに、あんなに

5.ラジオ、プール、テレビ、コンピューター、ラップトップ







Get the complete Japanese sample paper from the link below:

Get the marking scheme of the above-discussed sample paper from the link below:

Also read: