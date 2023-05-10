CG 10th, 12th Results 2023 दोपहर 12 बजे : List of Documents Required to Check CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result and Download Marksheet

CG 10th, 12th Results 2023 will be available at 12 PM. Check Download Link for CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result, Topper List, Pass Per4centage,and Other Details

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: For all the students who are waiting for their CG 12th Class and 10th Class Results, the result date has been announced. According to the officials, CG Board Inter and High School Result will be available at 12 PM on May 10, 2023. This is the authentic and official update regarding the result.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will publish the results at www.cgbse.nic.in and www.results.cg.nic.in. The result will be announced by the Education Minister of CG, Premsai Singh Tekam.

Students can also check CG 10th Marks and CG 12th Marks on Jagranjosh page by simply providing their roll number. The link will be provided at 12 PM. So, students are advised to not go anywhere else to check Chhattisgarh Marks.

In this article, they can also check the toppers list, important documents to check the result, pass percentage in 10th and 12th result, and other information.

CGBSE Result 2023 Overview for 10th and 12th

Students can check the highlights of the exam and the result below:

Name of the Board Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th Class 12th Class Type Result CGBSE 10th Board Exam Date 02 March 2023 to 24 March 2023 Number of Candidates in the 10th Exam 3, 37,293 students CGBSE 12th Board Exam Date 01 March 2023 to 31 March 2023 Number of Candidates in the 12th Exam 3, 27,935 CGBSE 10th Result Date 10 May 2023 CGBSE 12th Result Date 10 May 2023 CBBSE Board Result Time 12 PM Official Website www.cgbse.nic.in

Websites to Check CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023

Students can visit any of the websites provided in order to check their results online:

result.jagranjohs.com www.cgbse.nic.in www.results.cg.nic.in

Documents/Items/Things Required to Check Chhatisgarh 10th 12th Result 2023

The candidates can check the things or important points to remember to check the CGBSE 10th Result and CGBSE 12th Result

CGBSE 10th Admit Card

CGBSE 12th Admit Card

Internet Connection

Network

PC/Mobile/Computer

How to Check CG 10th 12th Result 2023 through Official Website ?



The easy steps given to download Chhattisgrah 10th and 12th Result are provided here

Step 1: Go to the website of the board

Step 2: Click on CGBSE 10th and CGBSE 12th Result link

Step 3: Provide the roll number in the given link

Step 4: Download CG 10 Marks or CG 12 Marks

How to Check CG 10th 12th Result 2023 through SMS ?

The alternative way to check result is via SMS option This option is helpful when the website is not working. Students can follow the provided steps in order to check the result

Step 1: Open your SMS on mobile phone

Type 2: Now, type CG12 <Space> Roll Number for 12th class result OR CG10 <Space> Roll Number for 10th class result

Step 3: Send SMS to 56263

Details on Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result 2023

Roll number Student’s name School code Name of the Subjects Marks obtained in practical Marks in Theory Total Centre code

In Chhattisgarh, more than 6 lakh students appeared in the 10th and12th board examination for the academic session 2022-23.