CRSU Teaching Assistant Professor Jobs 2023 Apply for 39 Vacancies

CRSU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 39 Assistant Professor at crsu.ac.in

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) has begun the online application process for teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 Notification by visiting the official website of CPRB at crsu.ac.in. A total of 39 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Get all the details for CRSU Teaching Recruitment 2023 here.
Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for teaching posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website of CRSU at crsu.ac.in to apply for the posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 39 Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts in the university.

As per the exam schedule, the registration process has begun on October 17 and will continue till November 07. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification provided in the article to know more about the CRSU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

CRSU Recruitment 2023

CRSU Assistant Professor Notification PDF has been released announcing the 39 vacancies under CRSU Professor Recruitment 2023. Candidates who aspire to become educators and fulfil all the eligibility criteria must submit their application forms before the closing date. The direct link to download the CRSU Notification is provided below.

CRSU Assistant Professor Notification 2023 PDF

CRSU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Overview

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University started the online application process for teaching posts on October 17. Eligible candidates can apply for CRSU Associate Professor Recruitment 2023 through the university's official website at crsu.ac.in. Here is a brief overview of the key information for this recruitment drive.

CRSU Teaching Recruitment 2023 Highlights

Conducting body

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University

Post Name

Associate Professor and Assistant Professor

Vacancy

39

Notification released on

October 16

Apply online begins on

October 17

Last date to apply online

November 07

Last date to submit the hard copy

November 15

Official website

crsu.ac.in

CRSU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for CRSU Recruitment 2023 vary from post to post. You can check the official notification to understand the post-wise CRSU Teaching eligibility criteria.

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University Teaching Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill a total of 39 posts through this recruitment drive. Of which 6 posts are for Associate Professor post and 33 for Assistant Professor post.

CRSU Teaching Vacancy 2023

Post

Number of vacancies

Associate Professor

06

Assistant Professor

33

How to Apply for CRSU Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University at crsu.ac.in or click on the direct CRSU apply online link here.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link that reads, ‘ Apply Online for Teaching Posts (Advt. Nos. 32/2023 to 47/2023)’.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate a registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the CRSU Teaching application form for future reference.

FAQ

How many vacancies have been announced for CRSU Recruitment 2023?

A total of 39 vacancies have been released. Out of which, 06 are reserved for Associate Professor and 33 for Assistant Professor.

What is the last date to apply for CRSU Teaching Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply online for CRSU Assistant Teaching post is November 07. However, candidates can submit the hard copy till November 15.

