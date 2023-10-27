CRSU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 39 Assistant Professor at crsu.ac.in

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) has begun the online application process for teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 Notification by visiting the official website of CPRB at crsu.ac.in. A total of 39 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for teaching posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website of CRSU at crsu.ac.in to apply for the posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 39 Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts in the university.

As per the exam schedule, the registration process has begun on October 17 and will continue till November 07. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification provided in the article to know more about the CRSU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

CRSU Recruitment 2023

CRSU Assistant Professor Notification PDF has been released announcing the 39 vacancies under CRSU Professor Recruitment 2023. Candidates who aspire to become educators and fulfil all the eligibility criteria must submit their application forms before the closing date. The direct link to download the CRSU Notification is provided below.

CRSU Assistant Professor Notification 2023 PDF

CRSU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Overview

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University started the online application process for teaching posts on October 17. Eligible candidates can apply for CRSU Associate Professor Recruitment 2023 through the university's official website at crsu.ac.in. Here is a brief overview of the key information for this recruitment drive.

CRSU Teaching Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting body Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University Post Name Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Vacancy 39 Notification released on October 16 Apply online begins on October 17 Last date to apply online November 07 Last date to submit the hard copy November 15 Official website crsu.ac.in

CRSU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for CRSU Recruitment 2023 vary from post to post. You can check the official notification to understand the post-wise CRSU Teaching eligibility criteria.

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University Teaching Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill a total of 39 posts through this recruitment drive. Of which 6 posts are for Associate Professor post and 33 for Assistant Professor post.

CRSU Teaching Vacancy 2023 Post Number of vacancies Associate Professor 06 Assistant Professor 33

How to Apply for CRSU Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University at crsu.ac.in or click on the direct CRSU apply online link here.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link that reads, ‘ Apply Online for Teaching Posts (Advt. Nos. 32/2023 to 47/2023)’.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate a registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the CRSU Teaching application form for future reference.