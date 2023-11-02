Geography MCQs for Class 12 Board Exams 2024, Download PDFs

Class 12 Geography MCQ: Practice important MCQs from all chapters of class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Geography MCQs for Class 12: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) are an important part of the evaluation format in all types of exams. They offer several key advantages over other evaluation methods. MCQs are efficient at testing a wide range of knowledge in a short time, enabling comprehensive coverage of the syllabus.

One of the most important factors to consider when evaluating MCQs is that they assess a student's understanding of concepts, their ability to apply knowledge, and their analytical skills. Furthermore, MCQs reduce subjectivity in grading and reduce the potential for errors in evaluation, ensuring fairness in assessment. Because of this, MCQs serve as an essential and balanced assessment tool in Class 12 board exams.

In this article, you will find a one-stop package for Class 12 geography MCQs with answers. These Geography Class 12 MCQ questions are essential for students to sharpen their response skills for the Class 12 Board exams. Educational boards that follow the NCERT Class 12 Geography textbook should refer to these MCQs, as they are designed as per the revised NCERT books. Check and download the chapter-wise Geography Class 12 MCQs.

Geography MCQs for Class 12 for Board Exams 2024

Below is the list of important CBSE Class 12 geography MCQs. These MCQs are from two NCERT Class 12 Geography textbooks: Fundamentals of Human Geography and Indian People and Economy. Check and download the chapter-wise Class 12 Geography MCQs by clicking on the chapter name.

CBSE Class 12 Geography MCQs: Fundamentals of Human Geography

CBSE Class 12 Geography MCQs: India People and Economy

Chapter No. Chapter Name 1. Population: Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition 2. Human Settlements 3. Land Resources and Agriculture 4. Water Resources 5. Mineral and Energy Resources 6. Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context 7. Transport and Communication 8. International Trade 9. Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems

Also Read: