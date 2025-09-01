Government Scholarship for Students 2025: List of Schemes to Know

Government Scholarship Scheme 2025 for Students: The government launches various kinds of schemes to help the students who are from economically backward sections of the society. Some schemes are launched to promote equity, and equal opportunity. These schemes help to overcome the socio-economic barriers in the society. There are various types of schemes launched by the State governments and by the Central government. The scheme by the state governments vary according to each state and its requirements. The Central government announces the schemes that will be implemented across the country. Check here the various Government Schemes in India for students from schools to colleges.
List of Government Scholarships 2025 for Students
There are various government schemes and scholarships available that cover pre matric as well as post matric students. These scholarships help the students financially to continue their studies. There are a number of scholarships sponsored by various state governments as well as the central government. The state-wise and central list has been provided below:
|
Scholarships
|
Government
|
Central
|
Central
|
Central
|
Bihar
|
Gujarat
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Maharashtra
|
West Bengal
|
Special Scholarship for the Students of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
|
Central
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Maharashtra
|
Central
|
Delhi
|
West Bengal
|
Haryana
|
Bihar
|
Maharashtra
|
Bihar
|
Maharashtra
|
Jharkhand
|
Kerala
|
Telangana
|
West Bengal
|
Maharashtra
|
Odisha
|-
|
West Bengal
About the Government Scholarships
There are numerous scholarships offered by each state government and the central government to enhance students enrolment ratio in schools and colleges. The candidates must have the knowledge about each of these scholarships in order to apply for them.
-
NSP Scholarship: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) offers students various types of scholarships under one roof. The students can register themselves on the portal according to their level of study and apply for the available scholarships.
-
Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students: It is provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to the students who belong to the SC category to continue their higher education in colleges/institutions which meet the criteria outlined by the Government.
-
Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS): The CSS Scheme is offered by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Under this scheme, the students who belong to the economically weaker sections of the society will get financial assistance to pursue their higher studies.
-
Bihar Graduation Pass Scholarship: This scholarship is offered to the Female students of Bihar who must be a graduate and want to pursue higher education. Bihar Graduation Scholarship is offered under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Utthan Yojana by the Bihar Government.
-
Gyan Sadhana Scholarship: The Chief Minister Gyan Sadhana Scholarship (CGMS) is an initiative of the Gujarat Government to provide financial aid to the students who have passed Class VIII to continue their studies. The scholarship is being provided to the students from Class IX to XII. This is to reduce the dropout rates and enhance the enrolment ratio in schools.
-
UP Scholarship for Pre Matric Students: The UP Pre Matric Scholarship is provided by the Social Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department, and Minority Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh Government. The scholarship is provided to the students who are enrolled in Class IX and X. The scholarship amount will cover the tuition fee, books, uniforms, and other educational expenses.
-
NMMC Scholarship: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) offers scholarship through their Social Department to the students from Class 1 to college level so that they can continue their studies without any financial burden.
-
National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS): The NMMS scholarship is offered by the Central Government to the students who belong to the economically weaker families and who are enrolled from Classes 9-12. It is an initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The selection process involves a Written exam and only those students will get the monetary benefits under the scheme, who qualify the exam.
-
MSCE Pune Scholarship: The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) organizes a state-level scholarship examination for students in Class 5th (Pre Upper Primary or PUP) and Class 8th (Pre Secondary Scholarship or PSS). This scholarship aims to support academically deserving students from government and private schools across Maharashtra.
-
Margadeepam Scholarship: The Kerala State Government has launched the Margadeepam Scholarship 2025 to provide financial support to students studying in classes 1st to 8th in government-aided institutions across Kerala. This scholarship aims to ease the financial burdens of students, allowing them to continue their primary education without worrying about fees.
