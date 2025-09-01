Government Scholarship for Students 2025: List of Schemes to Know

Government Scholarship Scheme 2025 for Students: The government launches various kinds of schemes to help the students who are from economically backward sections of the society. Some schemes are launched to promote equity, and equal opportunity. These schemes help to overcome the socio-economic barriers in the society. There are various types of schemes launched by the State governments and by the Central government. The scheme by the state governments vary according to each state and its requirements. The Central government announces the schemes that will be implemented across the country. Check here the various Government Schemes in India for students from schools to colleges.

List of Government Scholarships 2025 for Students

There are various government schemes and scholarships available that cover pre matric as well as post matric students. These scholarships help the students financially to continue their studies. There are a number of scholarships sponsored by various state governments as well as the central government. The state-wise and central list has been provided below: