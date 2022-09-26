How to Become Income Tax Officer in India? Check Salary, Pay Scale, Job Profile here!

How to Become Income Tax Officer in India? Check out the monthly salary breakup, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, etc. Also, know the selection process for an IT Officer through SSC CGL & UPSC Exams.

How to Become Income Tax Officer in India?

How to Become Income Tax Officer in India? The Income Tax Commission recruits Incomes Tax Officer through SSC CGL and UPSC Civil Service examination. The candidates thus selected get to work as IT officer within Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBEC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes.

The selected candidates are entrusted with the job of taking stern action against those who have find of doing fraud with IT laws or money laundering. The department under the discretion of the Ministry of Finance. However, the selection process of the Income Tax Officer is very difficult and candidates have to sustain a tough competition to clear the exam.

Income Tax Officer through SSC CGL Exam

The Income Tax Officer is usually allotted to any department under the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes. The selection process is conducted annually by the SSC.

Income Tax Officer through SSC CGL exam Post Name Income Tax Officer under CBDT/CBIC Official Website ssc.nic.in Classification Group B Gazetted Officer Salary Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Age Limit The candidates applying for the Income Tax Officer post should be in the age limit of 21 to 30 years. Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PWDb 10 - 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 8 years Educational Qualification The candidate should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognised university with minimum passing marks. Selection Process The selection process for Income Tax Officer has two tiers, Tier 1 and 2. Tier 1: The tier 1 exam will be held in online mode. The examination will have objective questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and English Comprehension. Tier 2: The tier 2 exam will have three papers, Paper 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 is compulsory for all candidates. However, papers 2 and 3 shall be optional for ASO, and AAO. Posting The Income Tax Officer will be posted in any of the offices of the CBEC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) and (Central Board of Direct Taxes). The posting is applicable in any of the four metro cities, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Income Tax Officer through UPSC Exam

Candidates who seek appointment within Income Tax through UPSC will be allotted Indian Revenue Service. Check out the detailed selection process of IT officer through UPSC.

Income Tax Officer through UPSC exam Post Name Income Tax Officer under Indian Revenue Service Official Website upsc.nic.in Classification Group A Gazetted Officer Salary Pay Level-9 (₹ 53100 to 167800) Age Limit The candidates applying for the Income Tax Officer post should be in the age limit of 21 to 30 years. Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PWDb 10 - 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 8 years Educational Qualification The candidate should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognised university with minimum passing marks. Selection Process The selection process for Income Tax Officer has two tiers, Tier 1 and 2. Tier 1: UPSC Preliminary Exam Tier 2: UPSC Mains Exam Tier 3: Interview Posting The candidate will be inducted in the training period of IRS. After that, they will be joining as Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in CBEC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) and (Central Board of Direct Taxes).

Income Tax Officer Job Profile & Salary Structure

The candidates who join the commission through SSC CGL work at slightly lower position from the one chosen via UPSC. However, the perks and allowances offered to both the profile is very bankable thus making the Income Tax Officer job profile attractive.

Income Tax Officer Salary Structure

Check out the salary structure admissible to the candidates who join the commission through SSC CGL and UPSC.

Salary-Structure Income Tax Officer (SSC CGL) Income Tax Officer (UPSC) Basic Pay 44900 53100 Grade Pay Level 7 Level 9 Dearness Allowance 15266 18054 House Rent Allowance 12123 14337 Travel Allowance 4800 9648 SIA (20%) 8980 10000 Gross Salary 86,492 1,05,139

Income Tax Officer Job Profile

The job profile of a Income Tax Officer chosen via SSC CGL and UPSC examination can be checked in the section below.

Post Name Income Tax Officer Job Profile Income Tax Officer (SSC CGL) This is a desk job and involved assessing the IT profiles of general citizen.

The IT officer can be a part of the rapid raid team and is responsible to conduct raids.

Work on the paper work that is done usually after conducting raid.

Work on the IT filing, claims made against advance tax payment. Income Tax Officer (UPSC) Work with the committee regarding formulation of new policies etc.

Work as the nodal administration agency for the Income Tax.

Assess black money and take strict actions against money laundering.

The Income Tax Officer is a blue collar job under the central government. The job profile not only has a high salary along with numerous perks and allowances but also a very high reputation in the society.