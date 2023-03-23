ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper PDF and Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2023: Computer Applications is an important subject ICSE Class 10 and comes under the group III elective courses. The final exam was held today, March 23, 2023. You can view and download the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications question paper 2023 here with solutions.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2023: The 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), commenced last month, and the very important Computer Applications paper was conducted today from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Computer Applications (Code: 86) is part of the Group III elective subjects in ICSE Class 10. Computer Applications is chosen mostly by students who wish to explore careers in the lucrative IT industry. Due to the superior syllabus of the CISCE board, ICSE students are introduced to many advanced concepts in class 10 itself. As such, Computer Applications is tougher in ICSE 10th Standard than in comparable school boards.

The annual computer applications exam is also a major event for ICSE Class 10 and discussing the question paper is a universal habit of students. It’s not an advisable exercise but can be advantageous sometimes. Discussing the answer key can reveal mistakes in questions paper along with the answers of students. It helps to get an idea of the expected examination marks and judge the level of the paper. You can evaluate your performance in the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications exam here and check the question paper PDF and answer key here.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2023

The CISCE hasn’t released the 2023 Class 10 Computer Applications exam papers yet, but students can view and download the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question paper 2023 PDF in the following sections.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper 2023 Exam Pattern and Type of Questions

The ICSE Board class 10 Computer Applications paper was of 100 marks and two hours long.

The questions were of various types like MCQ, short answer, programming and long-answer types.

15 minutes were given to students for reading the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications exam comprised two Sections (A and B) of 40 marks each.

All questions from Section A were compulsory, while students were allowed to pick any four questions of their choice from Section B.

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(i) A mechanism where one class acquires the properties of another class:

(a) Polymorphism

(b) Inheritance

(c) Encapsulation

(d) Abstraction

Answer: (b) Inheritance

(ii) Identify the type of operator & &:

(a) ternary

(b) unary

(c) logical

(d) relational

Answer: (c) logical

(iii) The Scanner class method used to accept words with space:

(a) next()

(b) nextLine()

(c) Next()

(d) nextString()

Answer: (b) nextLine()

(iv) The keyword used to call package in the program:

(a) extends

(b) export

(c) import

(d) package

Answer: (c) import

(v) What value will Math.sqrt (Math.ceil (15.3)) return?

(a) 16.0

(b) 16

(c) 4.0

(d) 5.0

Answer: (c) 4.0

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will begin soon after.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by going to the links provided below: Until then, keep posted.

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

