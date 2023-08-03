Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern, CASB, PET, Medical Test

Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download the IAF Agniveer Vayu exam pattern and syllabus. The online test will be held for the recruitment of 3500+ vacancies.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2023: The Indian Air Force will recruit 3500+ vacancies for the Agniveer post through Air Force Agneepath Vayu exam (01/2024). Candidates planning to take the Indian Air Force Agniveer exam should carefully review the syllabus provided in the official notice by the Indian Air Force. This syllabus outlines the subject areas from which the examination questions will be drawn. Familiarizing themselves with the exam pattern and syllabus will enable candidates to grasp the exam's requirements and enhance their preparation effectively.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus for the computer-based exam and the Indian Air Force Agniveer selection process, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Candidates must thoroughly analyse the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the important topics from the exam perspective. Here are the key highlights of the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force Post Name Agniveer Vayu Vacancies 3500+ vacancies Category Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Written Exam, CASB, PET, PMT, Adaptability Test-I, and II, Document Verification, and Medical Examination Exam Mode Online Marking Scheme +1 mark -0,25 mark Duration Varies as per post

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Selection Process 2023

The Air Force Agneepath recruitment scheme for 2023 will comprise six stages in its selection process:

Online Test

CASB (Central Airmen Selection Board) test

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Adaptability Test-I and Test-II

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Pattern 2023

Check the detailed exam pattern for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu online test as discussed below:

Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam Pattern 2023 Name of the Group Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Science English 20 70 60 minutes Mathematics 25 Physics 25 Other than Science Reasoning & General Awareness 30 50 45 minutes English 20 Science & Other than Science Mathematics 25 100 85 minutes English 20 Reasoning & General Awareness 30 Physics 25

Note:

For Science subjects: In the science subject, the online test comprises three sections, i.e., English, Physics, and Mathematics. The questions are designed as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

For other than Science subjects: In this subject, the online test comprises two subjects i.e. English and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The standard of questions this exam asks is as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 45 minutes.

For Science subjects and other than Science subjects: In the science subject, the online test comprises three sections, i.e., English, Physics, Mathematics, and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The questions are designed as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 85 minutes.

In the science subject, the online test comprises three sections, i.e., English, Physics, Mathematics, and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The questions are designed as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 85 minutes. As per the marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct response, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus PDF is divided into three groups i.e., Science, other than Science, and Science & other than Science. Aspirants must be well-acquainted with the Indian Air Force Agniveer syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the subject-wise Indian Air Force syllabus 2023 for Agniveer below:

Subjects Topics English Word Formation (nouns from verbs, adjectives, etc.) Preposition Determiners Clauses (noun, adverb & relative clauses) Subject-verb concord Verb formation and error in their use Noun & Pronoun Conjunction Synonyms Antonyms Adverb Modals Spelling errors Idioms and phrases Sentence transformation (simple, negative, compound, complex, etc.) One-word substitution Mathematics Definite and Indefinite integrals Differential equations 3-Dimensional geometry Binomial Theorem Application of derivatives Application of integrals Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates Circles and family of circles Complex numbers Conic sections Trigonometry Trigonometric functions Differentiation Limit and continuity Linear Equations Linear programming Matrices and Determinants Permutation and Combination Mathematical induction Mathematical reasoning Sets, relations, and functions Statistics Probability Quadratic equations Sequence and series Straight lines and family of lines Vector Reasoning Percentage Distance and Direction Inserting correct mathematical sign Coding and Decoding Analogy & Odd one out Blood relations Number Simplification Area of triangle, square and rectangle Number Puzzle and coding Volume & Surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid, and sphere Fractions & Probability Assigning artificial values to mathematical digit Average Dictionary words Profit and loss Ratio & Proportion Simple Trigonometry Time, Speed and Distance Youngest, tallest relation-based questions Time sequence, Number and Ranking Number Series Mathematical Operations & Mutual relation problem Physics Electronic devices The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei Bulk matter properties Laws of motion Communication System Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current Electrostatics & Current Electricity Optics Sequence and series Kinematics Waves and Oscillations Physical-world and measurement Electromagnetic Waves Straight lines and family of lines Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current Radiation and Dual nature of matter The motion of a system of particles and rigid body Thermodynamics Vector Work, Power, and Energy Gravitation & Statistics Electronic devices Optics Sequence and series Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions Laws of motion Communication System Sets, relations, and functions The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei Bulk matter properties Radiation and Dual nature of matter Electromagnetic Waves Kinematics Waves and Oscillations Physical-world and measurement Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current Work, Power, and Energy Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current Straight lines and family of lines Vector The motion of a system of particles and rigid body Thermodynamics Electrostatics & Current Electricity Gravitation & Statistics General Awareness Geography History Current Affairs Civics General Science Basic Computer Operations

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Fitness Test

After qualifying in the written exam, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the physical fitness test. Check the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu physical fitness requirements and medical standards for male and female candidates elaborated below:

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu physical efficiency criteria for male and female candidates are as follows:

PFT-I: The candidate will have to complete 1.6 km run as per the following timing to qualify for PFT-II.

Test Male candidate Female candidate 1.6 km run Within 07 minutes Within 06 minutes

PFT-II: Candidates declared qualified in PFT-I are shortlisted for PFT-II after 10 minutes of recuperation time. The sequence of exercises and maximum time period of male and female candidates are as follows.

Male Candidate

Test Max Time Period Remarks 10 Push-ups 01 minute Test will be conducted after 10 minutes break on completion of run. 10 Sit-ups 01 minute Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 push-ups. 20 squats 01 minute Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 sit-ups.

Female Candidate

Test Max Time Period Remarks 10 Sit-ups 01 minute and 30 seconds Test will be conducted after 10 minutes break on completion of run. 15 Squats 01 minute Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 sit-ups.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Adaptability Test I and II 2023

Adaptability Test-I. All candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be called to appear in Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test), which is to check the suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF, which includes deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions.

Adaptability Test-II. All aspirants who are declared qualified in Adaptability Test-I will be shortlisted for Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to shortlist candidates who can adapt to the environment of the Indian Air Force and can adjust to the military way of life.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Medical Exam 2023

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu medical standard requirements for male and female candidates are as follows:

Height: The minimum acceptable height for the male candidate is 152.5 cm, whereas the minimum acceptable height for the female candidate is 152 cm.

Weight: Proportionate to age and height.

Chest: The chest should be well proportional with a minimum age expansion of 5 cm for male and female candidates.

Hearing: Candidate must have normal hearing i.e., able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.

Dental: Must have healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and a minimum of 14 dental points.

Visual Standards:

Visual Activity Maximum Limits of Refractive Error Colour Vision 6/12 each eye, correctable to 6/6 each eye Hypermetropia- +2.0 D Myopia 1 D Including +/- 0.50 D Astigmatism CP-II

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should pick the Indian Air Force Agniveer books based on the recent edition and format. The right resources will help them to build conceptual clarity and cover the massive Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus at the decided time. Some of the highly recommended Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu books are as follows: