Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Exam Pattern, CASB, PET, Medical Test

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2023: The Indian Air Force will recruit 3500+ vacancies for the Agniveer post through Air Force Agneepath Vayu exam (01/2024). Candidates planning to take the Indian Air Force Agniveer exam should carefully review the syllabus provided in the official notice by the Indian Air Force. This syllabus outlines the subject areas from which the examination questions will be drawn. Familiarizing themselves with the exam pattern and syllabus will enable candidates to grasp the exam's requirements and enhance their preparation effectively.
In this article, we have shared complete details on the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus for the computer-based exam and the Indian Air Force Agniveer selection process, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview
Candidates must thoroughly analyse the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the important topics from the exam perspective. Here are the key highlights of the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates:
|
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Indian Air Force
|
Post Name
|
Agniveer Vayu
|
Vacancies
|
3500+ vacancies
|
Category
|
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus and exam pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, CASB, PET, PMT, Adaptability Test-I, and II, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark
-0,25 mark
|
Duration
|
Varies as per post
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Selection Process 2023
The Air Force Agneepath recruitment scheme for 2023 will comprise six stages in its selection process:
- Online Test
- CASB (Central Airmen Selection Board) test
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
- Adaptability Test-I and Test-II
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Exam Pattern 2023
Check the detailed exam pattern for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu online test as discussed below:
|
Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam Pattern 2023
|
Name of the Group
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Science
|
English
|
20
|
70
|
60 minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
Physics
|
25
|
Other than Science
|
Reasoning & General Awareness
|
30
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
English
|
20
|
Science & Other than Science
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
100
|
85 minutes
|
English
|
20
|
Reasoning & General Awareness
|
30
|
Physics
|
25
Note:
- For Science subjects: In the science subject, the online test comprises three sections, i.e., English, Physics, and Mathematics. The questions are designed as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.·
- For other than Science subjects: In this subject, the online test comprises two subjects i.e. English and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The standard of questions this exam asks is as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 45 minutes.·
- For Science subjects and other than Science subjects: In the science subject, the online test comprises three sections, i.e., English, Physics, Mathematics, and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). The questions are designed as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. The exam duration shall be 85 minutes.
- As per the marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct response, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
|
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023
The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus PDF is divided into three groups i.e., Science, other than Science, and Science & other than Science. Aspirants must be well-acquainted with the Indian Air Force Agniveer syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Check the subject-wise Indian Air Force syllabus 2023 for Agniveer below:
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
English
|
Word Formation (nouns from verbs, adjectives, etc.)
Preposition
Determiners
Clauses (noun, adverb & relative clauses)
Subject-verb concord
Verb formation and error in their use
Noun & Pronoun
Conjunction
Synonyms
Antonyms
Adverb
Modals
Spelling errors
Idioms and phrases
Sentence transformation (simple, negative, compound, complex, etc.)
One-word substitution
|
Mathematics
|
Definite and Indefinite integrals
Differential equations
3-Dimensional geometry
Binomial Theorem
Application of derivatives
Application of integrals
Cartesian system of rectangular coordinates
Circles and family of circles
Complex numbers
Conic sections
Trigonometry
Trigonometric functions
Differentiation
Limit and continuity
Linear Equations
Linear programming
Matrices and Determinants
Permutation and Combination
Mathematical induction
Mathematical reasoning
Sets, relations, and functions
Statistics
Probability
Quadratic equations
Sequence and series
Straight lines and family of lines
Vector
|
Reasoning
|
Percentage
Distance and Direction
Inserting correct mathematical sign
Coding and Decoding
Analogy & Odd one out
Blood relations
Number Simplification
Area of triangle, square and rectangle
Number Puzzle and coding
Volume & Surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid, and sphere
Fractions & Probability
Assigning artificial values to mathematical digit
Average
Dictionary words
Profit and loss
Ratio & Proportion
Simple Trigonometry
Time, Speed and Distance
Youngest, tallest relation-based questions
Time sequence, Number and Ranking
Number Series
Mathematical Operations & Mutual relation problem
|
Physics
|
Electronic devices
The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei
Bulk matter properties
Laws of motion
Communication System
Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current
Electrostatics & Current Electricity
Optics
Sequence and series
Kinematics
Waves and Oscillations
Physical-world and measurement
Electromagnetic Waves
Straight lines and family of lines
Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current
Radiation and Dual nature of matter
The motion of a system of particles and rigid body
Thermodynamics
Vector
Work, Power, and Energy
Gravitation & Statistics
Electronic devices
Optics
Sequence and series
Trigonometric & Inverse Trigonometric functions
Laws of motion
Communication System
Sets, relations, and functions
The behaviour of perfect gases and the kinetic theory of gases & Atoms and Nuclei
Bulk matter properties
Radiation and Dual nature of matter
Electromagnetic Waves
Kinematics
Waves and Oscillations
Physical-world and measurement
Magnetism and Magnetic effects of current
Work, Power, and Energy
Electromagnetic induction and Alternating current
Straight lines and family of lines
Vector
The motion of a system of particles and rigid body
Thermodynamics
Electrostatics & Current Electricity
Gravitation & Statistics
|
General Awareness
|
Geography
History
Current Affairs
Civics
General Science
Basic Computer Operations
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Fitness Test
After qualifying in the written exam, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the physical fitness test. Check the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu physical fitness requirements and medical standards for male and female candidates elaborated below:
|
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu physical efficiency criteria for male and female candidates are as follows:
PFT-I: The candidate will have to complete 1.6 km run as per the following timing to qualify for PFT-II.
|
Test
|
Male candidate
|
Female candidate
|
1.6 km run
|
Within 07 minutes
|
Within 06 minutes
PFT-II: Candidates declared qualified in PFT-I are shortlisted for PFT-II after 10 minutes of recuperation time. The sequence of exercises and maximum time period of male and female candidates are as follows.
Male Candidate
|
Test
|
Max Time Period
|
Remarks
|
10 Push-ups
|
01 minute
|
Test will be conducted after 10 minutes break on completion of run.
|
10 Sit-ups
|
01 minute
|
Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 push-ups.
|
20 squats
|
01 minute
|
Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 sit-ups.
Female Candidate
|
Test
|
Max Time Period
|
Remarks
|
10 Sit-ups
|
01 minute and 30 seconds
|
Test will be conducted after 10 minutes break on completion of run.
|
15 Squats
|
01 minute
|
Test will be conducted after 02 minutes break on completion of 10 sit-ups.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Adaptability Test I and II 2023
Adaptability Test-I. All candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will be called to appear in Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test), which is to check the suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF, which includes deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions.
Adaptability Test-II. All aspirants who are declared qualified in Adaptability Test-I will be shortlisted for Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to shortlist candidates who can adapt to the environment of the Indian Air Force and can adjust to the military way of life.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Medical Exam 2023
The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu medical standard requirements for male and female candidates are as follows:
Height: The minimum acceptable height for the male candidate is 152.5 cm, whereas the minimum acceptable height for the female candidate is 152 cm.
Weight: Proportionate to age and height.
Chest: The chest should be well proportional with a minimum age expansion of 5 cm for male and female candidates.
Hearing: Candidate must have normal hearing i.e., able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.
Dental: Must have healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and a minimum of 14 dental points.
Visual Standards:
|
Visual Activity
|
Maximum Limits of Refractive Error
|
Colour Vision
|
6/12 each eye, correctable to 6/6 each eye
|
Hypermetropia- +2.0 D
Myopia 1 D
Including +/- 0.50 D Astigmatism
|
CP-II
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should pick the Indian Air Force Agniveer books based on the recent edition and format. The right resources will help them to build conceptual clarity and cover the massive Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu syllabus at the decided time. Some of the highly recommended Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu books are as follows:
|
Subject
|
Books
|
General Awareness
|
General/Banking/Financial Awareness with Current Affairs for Bank Exam by Disha Experts
|
Mathematics
|
Fast Track Objective Mathematics by Rajesh Verma
|
General English
|
Objective English by R S Aggarwal
|
Physics
|
Concept of Physics by H.C Verma
|
Reasoning
|
Verbal and Non-verbal Reasoning by R S Aggrawal