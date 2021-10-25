Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards|10th Pass can Apply Online!

Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & Physical Standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor MR 300 Vacancies.

Created On: Oct 25, 2021 16:47 IST
Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy will begin the online application process from 29th October to 2nd November 2021 for enrolment as sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) for 300 vacancies (Approximately) in April 2022 Batch. Eligible unmarried male candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 MR Sailor Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

13th October 2021

Online Application Opening Date

29th October 2021

Direct Link to Apply Online

Online Application Closing Date

2nd November 2021

Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates

To be notified later

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Merit List Announcement

End of March 2022

Course Commencement

April 2022 Batch

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR MR 300 Vacancies

The Job specifications of the 300 Vacancies under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment are given below:

Post

Specifications

Chef

They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement

Steward

They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of the menu, etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement

Hygienist

They will be required to clean the washroom, shower spaces, and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement

Note: Merit lists for MR will be prepared based on performance in the written exam subject to the qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Approximately 450 candidates will be issued call-up letters for enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state-wise merit.

Specifications

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR MR

Pay & Allowances

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs.14,600/- per month will admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.21,700- 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable)

Promotion

Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.47,600- 1.51,100) plus MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations and clear Services Selection Boards.

Perquisites

(a) During the entire period of training and thereafter, sailors are given books, reading material, uniforms, food, and accommodation as per entitlement.

(b) Sailors are entitled to medical treatment. Leave Travel Concessions for self and dependents. Group Housing Benefits and other privileges. Sailors are also entitled to Annual and Casual Leave. Children Education and House Rent Allowances. Post-retirement benefits include pension, gratuity, and Leave encashment. All perquisites are extended as per service conditions and their eligibility/ admissibility Is regulated as per Government orders in force and amended from time to time.

Insurance Cover

Insurance cover (on contribution) of 50 Lakhs for sailors is applicable

Training

The training for the course will commence in April 2022 with 12 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service

Discharge as “Unsuitable”

Trainees are liable to be discharged as “UNSUITABLE” if their progress (including academic) and/or conduct is unsatisfactory at any time during training. Trainees are also liable to be discharged at any stage of training and thereafter if their documents are found to be falsified at the stage of the recruitment

Initial Engagement

The initial engagement is subject to the successful completion of training. The initial engagement is for a period of 15 years for MR

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

Candidates should be born between 1st April 2002 to 31st March 2005 - Both dates inclusive.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

NOTE:-

- Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilized for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.

- Less Height: The minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass the written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:-

Candidates from

Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms)

Tribals from the Ladakh region

155

Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Minicoy Islands

155

Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon, and Uttarakhand

152

Bhutan, Sikkim, and NE Region

152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical
examination held at INS Chilka.

Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards:

Medical Standards

1

Minimum height 157 cms

2

Weight and Chest should be proportionate

3

Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms

4

The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website.

Visual Standards

Without Glasses

With Glasses

Better Eye

Worse Eye

Better Eye

Worse Eye

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

Tattoos

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from recruitment.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment Exam.

FAQ

What is the Educational Qualification for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021?

Matriculation Examination (10th Pass)

What is the Age Limit for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should be born between 1st April 2002 to 31st March 2005 - Both dates inclusive.

How many Vacancies have been announced under Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021?

300 Vacancies

What is the Gender & Marital Status for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021?

Unmarried Male Candidates

How to Apply Online for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021?

Apply At The Official Website - Joinindiannavy.Gov.In

Start Now
