Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards|10th Pass can Apply Online!

Indian Navy MR Matric Recruit 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy will begin the online application process from 29th October to 2nd November 2021 for enrolment as sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) for 300 vacancies (Approximately) in April 2022 Batch. Eligible unmarried male candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 MR Sailor Recruitment Process:
|
Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
13th October 2021
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
29th October 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
2nd November 2021
|
Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates
|
To be notified later
|
Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Merit List Announcement
|
End of March 2022
|
Course Commencement
|
April 2022 Batch
Check Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR MR 300 Vacancies
The Job specifications of the 300 Vacancies under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment are given below:
|
Post
|
Specifications
|
Chef
|
They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement
|
Steward
|
They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of the menu, etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement
|
Hygienist
|
They will be required to clean the washroom, shower spaces, and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement
Check Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Note: Merit lists for MR will be prepared based on performance in the written exam subject to the qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Approximately 450 candidates will be issued call-up letters for enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state-wise merit.
Check Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Specifications
|
INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR MR
|
Pay & Allowances
|
During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs.14,600/- per month will admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.21,700- 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable)
|
Promotion
|
Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs.47,600- 1.51,100) plus MSP @Rs.5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations and clear Services Selection Boards.
|
Perquisites
|
(a) During the entire period of training and thereafter, sailors are given books, reading material, uniforms, food, and accommodation as per entitlement.
(b) Sailors are entitled to medical treatment. Leave Travel Concessions for self and dependents. Group Housing Benefits and other privileges. Sailors are also entitled to Annual and Casual Leave. Children Education and House Rent Allowances. Post-retirement benefits include pension, gratuity, and Leave encashment. All perquisites are extended as per service conditions and their eligibility/ admissibility Is regulated as per Government orders in force and amended from time to time.
|
Insurance Cover
|
Insurance cover (on contribution) of 50 Lakhs for sailors is applicable
|
Training
|
The training for the course will commence in April 2022 with 12 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service
|
Discharge as “Unsuitable”
|
Trainees are liable to be discharged as “UNSUITABLE” if their progress (including academic) and/or conduct is unsatisfactory at any time during training. Trainees are also liable to be discharged at any stage of training and thereafter if their documents are found to be falsified at the stage of the recruitment
|
Initial Engagement
|
The initial engagement is subject to the successful completion of training. The initial engagement is for a period of 15 years for MR
Check How to Join Indian Navy as an Officer
So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment drive:
AGE LIMIT
Candidates should be born between 1st April 2002 to 31st March 2005 - Both dates inclusive.
Get Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR MR Exam Previous Year Papers
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS
|
Age/Height
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
22
|
24
|
26
|
28
|
30
|
32
|
34
|
36
|
38
|
40
|
152
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
48
|
49
|
49
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
51
|
51
|
155
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
50
|
50
|
51
|
51
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
157
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
50
|
51
|
51
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
53
|
54
|
54
|
55
|
160
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
50
|
51
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
54
|
54
|
56
|
56
|
56
|
57
|
162
|
47
|
48
|
50
|
52
|
53
|
54
|
54
|
55
|
55
|
56
|
56
|
57
|
57
|
58
|
165
|
48
|
50
|
52
|
53
|
55
|
56
|
56
|
57
|
57
|
58
|
58
|
58
|
59
|
59
|
168
|
50
|
51
|
53
|
55
|
57
|
58
|
58
|
58
|
59
|
59
|
60
|
60
|
61
|
61
|
170
|
52
|
53
|
55
|
57
|
58
|
59
|
60
|
60
|
61
|
61
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
63
|
173
|
54
|
55
|
57
|
59
|
60
|
61
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
63
|
64
|
64
|
65
|
65
|
175
|
56
|
57
|
59
|
61
|
62
|
62
|
63
|
64
|
65
|
64
|
66
|
67
|
67
|
67
|
178
|
58
|
59
|
61
|
62
|
63
|
64
|
65
|
66
|
67
|
67
|
68
|
69
|
69
|
70
|
180
|
60
|
61
|
62
|
64
|
65
|
66
|
67
|
68
|
69
|
70
|
71
|
71
|
72
|
72
|
183
|
62
|
63
|
65
|
67
|
67
|
68
|
70
|
71
|
72
|
72
|
73
|
74
|
75
|
75
|
185
|
|
66
|
67
|
69
|
70
|
71
|
72
|
73
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
77
|
77
|
78
|
188
|
|
68
|
70
|
71
|
72
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
77
|
78
|
79
|
80
|
81
|
81
|
190
|
|
70
|
72
|
73
|
74
|
76
|
78
|
79
|
80
|
81
|
82
|
82
|
83
|
84
|
193
|
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
77
|
78
|
80
|
81
|
82
|
83
|
84
|
85
|
86
|
87
|
195
|
|
75
|
77
|
78
|
79
|
81
|
82
|
83
|
85
|
86
|
87
|
88
|
89
|
90
Check Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Selection Procedure
NOTE:-
- Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilized for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.
- Less Height: The minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass the written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:-
|
Candidates from
|
Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms)
|
Tribals from the Ladakh region
|
155
|
Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Minicoy Islands
|
155
|
Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon, and Uttarakhand
|
152
|
Bhutan, Sikkim, and NE Region
|
152
Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical
examination held at INS Chilka.
Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS
Medical Standards
Below are the Medical Standards:
|
Medical Standards
|
1
|
Minimum height 157 cms
|
2
|
Weight and Chest should be proportionate
|
3
|
Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms
|
4
|
The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website.
|
Visual Standards
|
Without Glasses
|
With Glasses
|
Better Eye
|
Worse Eye
|
Better Eye
|
Worse Eye
|
6/6
|
6/9
|
6/6
|
6/6
|
Tattoos
|
Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from recruitment.
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment Exam.
|
Also Read: