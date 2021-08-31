JEE Main 2021: Number of Attempts, Question Paper, Answer Key, Result & Latest Updates

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 is being conducted in August-September. This is the fourth and last opportunity for the Engineering aspirants to improve their scores in the examination.

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is the first phase of the IIT Joint Entrance Exam. It is a computer-based online test conducted by National Testing Agency for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across India. It comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

JEE Main 2021: Four Attempts

Since 2021, the JEE Main is being conducted in multiple Sessions (February/March/April/May 2021). The candidates will thus benefit in the following ways:

➤This will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year.

➤In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time.

➤This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year.

➤If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control, then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

➤The student’s best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key

The JEE Main answer key 2021 for session 4 will be released by NTA on the official soon after the conclusion of all papers. NTA JEE Main answer key includes the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam.

With the help of the JEE Main 2021 Answer Key, candidates can calculate their probable scores before the announcement of the JEE Main 2021 Results.

JEE Main Answer Key Challenge

After the answer key release, the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2021 Session 4 will be to challenge the provisional JEE Main answer key within a certain time limit. Candidates will have to pay Rs.200 per question which will be refunded if their challenge is found to be accurate.

Steps to challenge the JEE Main answer key:

→ Go to the official website.

→ Click on the "challenge answer key" link.

→ Go to the question to be challenged and click on the answer ID option that is correct.

→ Save and pay the fees per question challenged.

JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result tentatively in the second week of September at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result link will also be activated at ntaresults.nic.in.